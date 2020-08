Used 2000 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon

CARFAX 1-Owner. SR5 trim. Motor Trend Truck of the Year, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door, 4x4, V.I.P. RS3000 DELUXE SECURITY SYSTEM, CONVENIENCE PKG, 16" 5-SPOKE CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS, TOW HITCH AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Fourth Passenger Door. Third Passenger Door, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: CONVENIENCE PKG pwr windows/locks, driver/passenger double sunvisors w/extenders & visor mirrors, lighting pkg, chrome pwr mirrors, sliding rear window w/privacy glass, 16" 5-SPOKE CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS P265/70R16 tires, chrome-lined arch moldings, wheel ornament, V.I.P. RS3000 DELUXE SECURITY SYSTEM remote transmitter operation, TOW HITCH, UNDER-THE-RAIL BEDLINER, DELUXE 3-IN-1 COMBO RADIO AM/FM radio w/compact disc/cassette, 4 speakers. Toyota SR5 with NATURAL WHITE exterior and FG11 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 245 HP at 4800 RPM*. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Motor Trend Truck of the Year. Edmunds.com explains "Smaller than other full-size trucks, the Toyota Tundra is more maneuverable in crowded areas. The standard suspension is softly tuned. It makes the Tundra more comfortable for commuting than most peers.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: OUR OFFERINGS: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TBBT4414YS003642

Stock: YS003642

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020