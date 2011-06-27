Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,805
|$33,622
|$35,442
|Clean
|$30,687
|$32,431
|$34,158
|Average
|$28,450
|$30,051
|$31,590
|Rough
|$26,214
|$27,670
|$29,022
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,217
|$27,125
|$29,019
|Clean
|$24,331
|$26,164
|$27,968
|Average
|$22,558
|$24,243
|$25,865
|Rough
|$20,785
|$22,323
|$23,762
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,410
|$34,588
|$36,757
|Clean
|$31,271
|$33,363
|$35,425
|Average
|$28,992
|$30,914
|$32,762
|Rough
|$26,714
|$28,465
|$30,098
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,787
|$34,777
|$36,766
|Clean
|$31,634
|$33,545
|$35,434
|Average
|$29,329
|$31,083
|$32,769
|Rough
|$27,024
|$28,620
|$30,105
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,776
|$29,519
|$31,258
|Clean
|$26,799
|$28,474
|$30,126
|Average
|$24,846
|$26,383
|$27,861
|Rough
|$22,894
|$24,293
|$25,596
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,345
|$36,492
|$38,633
|Clean
|$33,138
|$35,200
|$37,234
|Average
|$30,723
|$32,616
|$34,434
|Rough
|$28,309
|$30,032
|$31,634
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,957
|$23,793
|$25,610
|Clean
|$21,185
|$22,950
|$24,682
|Average
|$19,642
|$21,265
|$22,826
|Rough
|$18,098
|$19,581
|$20,970
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,339
|$25,154
|$26,954
|Clean
|$22,518
|$24,263
|$25,978
|Average
|$20,877
|$22,482
|$24,024
|Rough
|$19,237
|$20,701
|$22,071
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,874
|$24,731
|$26,573
|Clean
|$22,070
|$23,856
|$25,610
|Average
|$20,462
|$22,104
|$23,684
|Rough
|$18,853
|$20,353
|$21,759
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,202
|$32,213
|$34,217
|Clean
|$29,140
|$31,073
|$32,977
|Average
|$27,017
|$28,792
|$30,498
|Rough
|$24,894
|$26,511
|$28,018
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,214
|$22,256
|$24,269
|Clean
|$19,503
|$21,468
|$23,390
|Average
|$18,082
|$19,892
|$21,631
|Rough
|$16,661
|$18,316
|$19,872
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,749
|$27,074
|$29,372
|Clean
|$23,879
|$26,116
|$28,308
|Average
|$22,139
|$24,198
|$26,179
|Rough
|$20,399
|$22,281
|$24,051
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,750
|$36,752
|$38,754
|Clean
|$33,528
|$35,450
|$37,350
|Average
|$31,085
|$32,848
|$34,542
|Rough
|$28,642
|$30,246
|$31,734
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,805
|$24,661
|$26,500
|Clean
|$22,003
|$23,788
|$25,540
|Average
|$20,400
|$22,041
|$23,619
|Rough
|$18,796
|$20,295
|$21,699
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,451
|$31,558
|$33,654
|Clean
|$28,416
|$30,441
|$32,435
|Average
|$26,346
|$28,206
|$29,996
|Rough
|$24,275
|$25,972
|$27,558
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,600
|$33,607
|$35,611
|Clean
|$30,489
|$32,417
|$34,321
|Average
|$28,267
|$30,038
|$31,740
|Rough
|$26,046
|$27,658
|$29,160
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,571
|$26,419
|$28,254
|Clean
|$23,707
|$25,484
|$27,231
|Average
|$21,979
|$23,613
|$25,183
|Rough
|$20,252
|$21,742
|$23,136
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,893
|$17,662
|$18,439
|Clean
|$16,299
|$17,037
|$17,771
|Average
|$15,112
|$15,786
|$16,435
|Rough
|$13,924
|$14,535
|$15,099
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,857
|$36,902
|$38,946
|Clean
|$33,632
|$35,595
|$37,535
|Average
|$31,181
|$32,982
|$34,713
|Rough
|$28,730
|$30,369
|$31,891
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,423
|$22,067
|$23,696
|Clean
|$19,705
|$21,286
|$22,837
|Average
|$18,269
|$19,723
|$21,120
|Rough
|$16,833
|$18,160
|$19,403
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,528
|$33,093
|$34,667
|Clean
|$30,420
|$31,921
|$33,411
|Average
|$28,203
|$29,578
|$30,899
|Rough
|$25,986
|$27,234
|$28,387
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,240
|$34,642
|$37,026
|Clean
|$31,106
|$33,415
|$35,685
|Average
|$28,840
|$30,962
|$33,002
|Rough
|$26,573
|$28,509
|$30,319
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,217
|$27,125
|$29,019
|Clean
|$24,331
|$26,164
|$27,968
|Average
|$22,558
|$24,243
|$25,865
|Rough
|$20,785
|$22,323
|$23,762
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,202
|$32,213
|$34,217
|Clean
|$29,140
|$31,073
|$32,977
|Average
|$27,017
|$28,792
|$30,498
|Rough
|$24,894
|$26,511
|$28,018
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,226
|$29,149
|$31,062
|Clean
|$26,269
|$28,117
|$29,936
|Average
|$24,355
|$26,053
|$27,685
|Rough
|$22,440
|$23,989
|$25,435
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,729
|$24,380
|$26,021
|Clean
|$21,930
|$23,517
|$25,078
|Average
|$20,332
|$21,790
|$23,193
|Rough
|$18,734
|$20,064
|$21,307
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,762
|$25,562
|$27,351
|Clean
|$22,926
|$24,657
|$26,360
|Average
|$21,256
|$22,847
|$24,378
|Rough
|$19,585
|$21,037
|$22,396
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,380
|$26,294
|$28,194
|Clean
|$23,522
|$25,363
|$27,173
|Average
|$21,808
|$23,502
|$25,130
|Rough
|$20,094
|$21,640
|$23,087
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,635
|$30,751
|$32,852
|Clean
|$27,628
|$29,662
|$31,662
|Average
|$25,615
|$27,485
|$29,281
|Rough
|$23,602
|$25,307
|$26,901
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,837
|$23,667
|$25,479
|Clean
|$21,069
|$22,829
|$24,556
|Average
|$19,534
|$21,153
|$22,710
|Rough
|$17,998
|$19,477
|$20,863
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,355
|$23,374
|$25,369
|Clean
|$20,604
|$22,546
|$24,450
|Average
|$19,103
|$20,891
|$22,611
|Rough
|$17,602
|$19,236
|$20,773
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,916
|$26,857
|$28,782
|Clean
|$24,040
|$25,906
|$27,739
|Average
|$22,288
|$24,004
|$25,653
|Rough
|$20,537
|$22,102
|$23,568
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,660
|$25,966
|$28,241
|Clean
|$22,828
|$25,046
|$27,218
|Average
|$21,165
|$23,208
|$25,171
|Rough
|$19,501
|$21,369
|$23,125
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,857
|$36,902
|$38,946
|Clean
|$33,632
|$35,595
|$37,535
|Average
|$31,181
|$32,982
|$34,713
|Rough
|$28,730
|$30,369
|$31,891
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,489
|$26,163
|$27,828
|Clean
|$23,629
|$25,237
|$26,820
|Average
|$21,907
|$23,384
|$24,804
|Rough
|$20,185
|$21,531
|$22,787
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,827
|$28,862
|$30,883
|Clean
|$25,884
|$27,840
|$29,764
|Average
|$23,998
|$25,796
|$27,526
|Rough
|$22,112
|$23,753
|$25,288
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,707
|$31,713
|$33,711
|Clean
|$28,663
|$30,590
|$32,489
|Average
|$26,574
|$28,345
|$30,046
|Rough
|$24,486
|$26,099
|$27,604
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,228
|$25,094
|$26,943
|Clean
|$22,411
|$24,205
|$25,967
|Average
|$20,778
|$22,428
|$24,015
|Rough
|$19,145
|$20,652
|$22,062
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,107
|$23,183
|$24,267
|Clean
|$21,330
|$22,362
|$23,387
|Average
|$19,775
|$20,720
|$21,629
|Rough
|$18,221
|$19,079
|$19,870
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,043
|$26,919
|$28,782
|Clean
|$24,162
|$25,966
|$27,739
|Average
|$22,402
|$24,060
|$25,653
|Rough
|$20,641
|$22,153
|$23,568