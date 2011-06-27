  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,805$33,622$35,442
Clean$30,687$32,431$34,158
Average$28,450$30,051$31,590
Rough$26,214$27,670$29,022
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,217$27,125$29,019
Clean$24,331$26,164$27,968
Average$22,558$24,243$25,865
Rough$20,785$22,323$23,762
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,410$34,588$36,757
Clean$31,271$33,363$35,425
Average$28,992$30,914$32,762
Rough$26,714$28,465$30,098
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,787$34,777$36,766
Clean$31,634$33,545$35,434
Average$29,329$31,083$32,769
Rough$27,024$28,620$30,105
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,776$29,519$31,258
Clean$26,799$28,474$30,126
Average$24,846$26,383$27,861
Rough$22,894$24,293$25,596
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,345$36,492$38,633
Clean$33,138$35,200$37,234
Average$30,723$32,616$34,434
Rough$28,309$30,032$31,634
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,957$23,793$25,610
Clean$21,185$22,950$24,682
Average$19,642$21,265$22,826
Rough$18,098$19,581$20,970
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,339$25,154$26,954
Clean$22,518$24,263$25,978
Average$20,877$22,482$24,024
Rough$19,237$20,701$22,071
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,874$24,731$26,573
Clean$22,070$23,856$25,610
Average$20,462$22,104$23,684
Rough$18,853$20,353$21,759
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,202$32,213$34,217
Clean$29,140$31,073$32,977
Average$27,017$28,792$30,498
Rough$24,894$26,511$28,018
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,214$22,256$24,269
Clean$19,503$21,468$23,390
Average$18,082$19,892$21,631
Rough$16,661$18,316$19,872
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,749$27,074$29,372
Clean$23,879$26,116$28,308
Average$22,139$24,198$26,179
Rough$20,399$22,281$24,051
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,750$36,752$38,754
Clean$33,528$35,450$37,350
Average$31,085$32,848$34,542
Rough$28,642$30,246$31,734
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,805$24,661$26,500
Clean$22,003$23,788$25,540
Average$20,400$22,041$23,619
Rough$18,796$20,295$21,699
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,451$31,558$33,654
Clean$28,416$30,441$32,435
Average$26,346$28,206$29,996
Rough$24,275$25,972$27,558
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,600$33,607$35,611
Clean$30,489$32,417$34,321
Average$28,267$30,038$31,740
Rough$26,046$27,658$29,160
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,571$26,419$28,254
Clean$23,707$25,484$27,231
Average$21,979$23,613$25,183
Rough$20,252$21,742$23,136
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,893$17,662$18,439
Clean$16,299$17,037$17,771
Average$15,112$15,786$16,435
Rough$13,924$14,535$15,099
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,857$36,902$38,946
Clean$33,632$35,595$37,535
Average$31,181$32,982$34,713
Rough$28,730$30,369$31,891
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,423$22,067$23,696
Clean$19,705$21,286$22,837
Average$18,269$19,723$21,120
Rough$16,833$18,160$19,403
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,528$33,093$34,667
Clean$30,420$31,921$33,411
Average$28,203$29,578$30,899
Rough$25,986$27,234$28,387
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,240$34,642$37,026
Clean$31,106$33,415$35,685
Average$28,840$30,962$33,002
Rough$26,573$28,509$30,319
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,217$27,125$29,019
Clean$24,331$26,164$27,968
Average$22,558$24,243$25,865
Rough$20,785$22,323$23,762
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,202$32,213$34,217
Clean$29,140$31,073$32,977
Average$27,017$28,792$30,498
Rough$24,894$26,511$28,018
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,226$29,149$31,062
Clean$26,269$28,117$29,936
Average$24,355$26,053$27,685
Rough$22,440$23,989$25,435
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,729$24,380$26,021
Clean$21,930$23,517$25,078
Average$20,332$21,790$23,193
Rough$18,734$20,064$21,307
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,762$25,562$27,351
Clean$22,926$24,657$26,360
Average$21,256$22,847$24,378
Rough$19,585$21,037$22,396
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,380$26,294$28,194
Clean$23,522$25,363$27,173
Average$21,808$23,502$25,130
Rough$20,094$21,640$23,087
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,635$30,751$32,852
Clean$27,628$29,662$31,662
Average$25,615$27,485$29,281
Rough$23,602$25,307$26,901
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,837$23,667$25,479
Clean$21,069$22,829$24,556
Average$19,534$21,153$22,710
Rough$17,998$19,477$20,863
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,355$23,374$25,369
Clean$20,604$22,546$24,450
Average$19,103$20,891$22,611
Rough$17,602$19,236$20,773
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,916$26,857$28,782
Clean$24,040$25,906$27,739
Average$22,288$24,004$25,653
Rough$20,537$22,102$23,568
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,660$25,966$28,241
Clean$22,828$25,046$27,218
Average$21,165$23,208$25,171
Rough$19,501$21,369$23,125
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,857$36,902$38,946
Clean$33,632$35,595$37,535
Average$31,181$32,982$34,713
Rough$28,730$30,369$31,891
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,489$26,163$27,828
Clean$23,629$25,237$26,820
Average$21,907$23,384$24,804
Rough$20,185$21,531$22,787
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,827$28,862$30,883
Clean$25,884$27,840$29,764
Average$23,998$25,796$27,526
Rough$22,112$23,753$25,288
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,707$31,713$33,711
Clean$28,663$30,590$32,489
Average$26,574$28,345$30,046
Rough$24,486$26,099$27,604
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,228$25,094$26,943
Clean$22,411$24,205$25,967
Average$20,778$22,428$24,015
Rough$19,145$20,652$22,062
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,107$23,183$24,267
Clean$21,330$22,362$23,387
Average$19,775$20,720$21,629
Rough$18,221$19,079$19,870
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,043$26,919$28,782
Clean$24,162$25,966$27,739
Average$22,402$24,060$25,653
Rough$20,641$22,153$23,568
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,503 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,468 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,503 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,468 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,503 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,468 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Toyota Tundra ranges from $16,661 to $24,269, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.