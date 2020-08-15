Used 2017 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    30,979 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $32,695

    $7,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    21,822 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,430

    $6,356 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in White
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    42,072 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,207

    $6,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Black
    certified

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    22,446 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,495

    $6,663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Black
    certified

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    25,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,193

    $4,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    certified

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5

    26,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,499

    $2,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in White
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    37,348 miles
    Great Deal

    $33,999

    $3,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR in White
    certified

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR

    34,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,458

    $3,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    64,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,203

    $3,759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV in White
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV

    37,735 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $37,996

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5

    23,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,549

    $5,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    37,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,000

    $2,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV in Red
    certified

    2017 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV

    33,534 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,900

    $5,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    113,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,491

    $2,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV

    36,846 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $38,490

    $5,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV in White
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV

    41,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,500

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra Limited in Gray
    certified

    2017 Toyota Tundra Limited

    43,959 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,318

    $2,838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    46,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,900

    $5,558 Below Market
    Details

2017 Tundra 1794 Edition
Jim,03/06/2017
1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I had previously driven a 2007 Tundra SR5, which I had purchased in '09. It's why I bought a 2017. I studied, as I do with all big purchases for a couple of years. In reading the reviews online, I agree with the "cons". We all know they don't get great gas mileage, and I've owned this truck, with 1500 miles on it, for a little over a month, and right now, the computer shows 15.9 mph. Having said that, most of my driving is 60 mph on the highway. And I also know a couple of new Tundra owners who are getting in the 13-14 range. If my computer is correct, I'm doing a little better. The other "cons" in reviews are slow braking, and I knew that going in. They are heavy trucks (5900 lbs) if I'm not mistaken. My old Tundra had the 4.6 engine and the 5.7 is a hoss compared to that one, though for my purposes, I never had an issue with the 4.6....just wanted more, and I got it. One of the other knocks is a less responsive steering, but it's never bothered me as I don't drive Fords or Chevys anymore, though I drove Chevy for 30 years prior to '09. Now for the "pros".......the interior of the 1794 is said to be comparable to the Lexus, and I believe it. The leather is beautiful and this thing has every gadget available as the 1794 is a "Platinum" with a unique interior. I've heard it said that competitors offer more stuff, but to be honest, it will take me 10 years to learn how to operate everything on this one. The 1794 does have directional signals in the mirrors and one of my favorite safety options, the blind spot indicator in the mirrors, which I now rely on. The interior (save the inside cargo space) is larger than my wife's Chevy Tahoe. Far and away the roomiest truck out there. And with the long wheelbase, on the highway you get a ride like a very nice car. This truck is 4WD, and the suspension is stiffer than my 2WD '07 Tundra, but on the highway, there's no comparison. Both smooth riding trucks however. As the guys I've worked with and I share truck information liberally, they've been surprised at the price of this truck compared to say a comparable Ford "King Ranch". It' s large pickup that drives and rides like a large pickup, and if you consider that going in, you really can't go wrong with a Tundra.
