Used 2017 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me
2,473 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,695$7,708 Below Market
- 21,822 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,430$6,356 Below Market
- 42,072 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,207$6,457 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV22,446 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$39,495$6,663 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV25,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,193$4,504 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Tundra SR526,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,499$2,569 Below Market
- 37,348 miles
$33,999$3,241 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Tundra SR34,407 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,458$3,502 Below Market
- 64,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,203$3,759 Below Market
- 37,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,996
- 23,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,549$5,341 Below Market
- 37,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,000$2,124 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV33,534 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,900$5,236 Below Market
- 113,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,491$2,922 Below Market
- 36,846 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$38,490$5,151 Below Market
- 41,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,500
- certified
2017 Toyota Tundra Limited43,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,318$2,838 Below Market
- 46,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,900$5,558 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tundra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tundra
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.446 Reviews
Report abuse
Jim,03/06/2017
1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I had previously driven a 2007 Tundra SR5, which I had purchased in '09. It's why I bought a 2017. I studied, as I do with all big purchases for a couple of years. In reading the reviews online, I agree with the "cons". We all know they don't get great gas mileage, and I've owned this truck, with 1500 miles on it, for a little over a month, and right now, the computer shows 15.9 mph. Having said that, most of my driving is 60 mph on the highway. And I also know a couple of new Tundra owners who are getting in the 13-14 range. If my computer is correct, I'm doing a little better. The other "cons" in reviews are slow braking, and I knew that going in. They are heavy trucks (5900 lbs) if I'm not mistaken. My old Tundra had the 4.6 engine and the 5.7 is a hoss compared to that one, though for my purposes, I never had an issue with the 4.6....just wanted more, and I got it. One of the other knocks is a less responsive steering, but it's never bothered me as I don't drive Fords or Chevys anymore, though I drove Chevy for 30 years prior to '09. Now for the "pros".......the interior of the 1794 is said to be comparable to the Lexus, and I believe it. The leather is beautiful and this thing has every gadget available as the 1794 is a "Platinum" with a unique interior. I've heard it said that competitors offer more stuff, but to be honest, it will take me 10 years to learn how to operate everything on this one. The 1794 does have directional signals in the mirrors and one of my favorite safety options, the blind spot indicator in the mirrors, which I now rely on. The interior (save the inside cargo space) is larger than my wife's Chevy Tahoe. Far and away the roomiest truck out there. And with the long wheelbase, on the highway you get a ride like a very nice car. This truck is 4WD, and the suspension is stiffer than my 2WD '07 Tundra, but on the highway, there's no comparison. Both smooth riding trucks however. As the guys I've worked with and I share truck information liberally, they've been surprised at the price of this truck compared to say a comparable Ford "King Ranch". It' s large pickup that drives and rides like a large pickup, and if you consider that going in, you really can't go wrong with a Tundra.
