Used 2017 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Rest assured, once you take this Toyota Tundra home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a one-owner truck that has truly been well maintained. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage Tundras we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This truck, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this truck exceeds the highest standardsHighway driving is a breeze with the strong running 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V FFV engine under the hood. The 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V FFV engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. This truck can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this truck. This Toyota Tundra comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today.Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new truck. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle.Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. This truck is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Wondering how many owners this truck has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the AutoCheck One Owner report.STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this truck, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Call us today at (703) 441-0111 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Want a great deal? This truck has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long.Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Sterling!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TFUW5F14HX648182

Stock: 648182

Certified Pre-Owned: No

