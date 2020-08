Used 2015 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas

Lifted, one owner, 4x4. Options include: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross traffic alert & Step rails. The 1794 gets: Sunroof, Navigation, Perforated/Vented/Heated power seats, Memory settings, Dual zone climate control, Bluetooth, 12 Speakers, Hitch receiver, Engine & trans oil coolers & 5.7L V8. Interior; Non-smoker, very nice fit and finish. Exterior; No dents, no dings. It has an accident on Carfax reported as Very Minor. About North Freeway Hyundai; They're one of only a very few members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program, they have an A+ rating with the BBB, www.bbb.org/houston, they're a winner of the BBB Gold Star Award and they're the only winner in Houston of Hyundai's Board of Excellence Award 4 yrs straight. See our inventory at www.NorthFreewayHyundai.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

VIN: 5TFAW5F1XFX469919

Stock: U469919

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020