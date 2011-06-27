Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
Just got this truck, so this is my initial thoughts. Very surprised with the 'grunt' of the 4.6L V8. Surprisingly smooth ride and very quiet, no road or outside noise. Steering in very light and responsive which I like. I had a 2008 CR-V and very noisy with a lot of road noise.
Best vehicle I have owned
I bought this truck new and at 13,000 miles, I have not had one single thing not function the way it is supposed. My previous 2 vehicles were GMCs and I had nothing but problems with them and GM doesn't stand behind their products. I get about 19 mpg in mixed driving. Winter mileage drops to around 15. This truck tows trailers with ease---don't even know they are there. Feels safer than the GMC Sierra. I'm very impressed with it's build quality. Very quiet. Handles extremely well for a large vehicle. The TRD package gives a stiff ride but is good when loaded or has a trailer in tow. Love the crewmax cab setup.
People need to wake up!!!!
People need to wake up in my opinion. I have owned my Tundra for 5 years, and it now has 150k miles on it, so this is not a review of just buying a trunk and stopping at the gas station 3 miles down the road and thinking I know everything about the truck. From my experience these trucks have the best build quality and reliability that anyone could ever want. Like stated above my truck has 150k miles on it and has had nothing but tires, brakes, and oil changes required. Not a single part other than mentioned has needed repair or replacement in my entire ownership, and I think it’s pretty safe to say for the previous owner since I purchased with 56k on the clock. Now as many people say it does not get the best fuel mileage out there, however trucks are not economy vehicles, I live in upstate New York which has many effects on a vehicle. I use my truck as a truck come winter time I have a Boss power v plow on the front, I often tow a car hauler, and I haul a ton of wood pellets once a month in the bed of the truck. It does all these things with no problem and still averages around 14MPG’s and unloaded will get 18 plus on the highway. Ride comfort in the truck yes it is truckish, but the tundra is closer to a 3/4 ton than a half ton so that is to be expected and I have no complaints what so ever about it. Now as I said earlier I live in upstate New York and our environment is extremely harsh on a vehicle, the Tundra holds up far better than the competition, I am an automotive professional of 19 years in the collision industry so I see it daily, the other guys trucks are literally falling apart from corrosion, which I think is sad, if Toyota can do it why can’t the others? I could go on and on but I will end here in conclusion, if you are looking for a well built, last a lifetime vehicle that is up to the task of anything you throw at it then the tundra is without a doubt on the top of the heap.
Good Quality Truck
Wife talked me into going Toyota for my next truck. The Tundra is priced the same as a Tacoma 4 door but you get a better riding truck for the highway. Since it is a V8 I am not expecting a miracle in mileage but if it gets 17+ mpg I am happy. It's very roomy and a comfortable ride for highway driving. A little bumpy in city driving but all full size trucks will be that way.
Tundra
I own a 2010 crewmax with the Platinum package. I like the truck except I wish Toyota made the bed 6 1/2 feet for the crewmax. I also wish the fuel tank was bigger. It seems i fill this truck up more often than I did my Chevys in the past.
