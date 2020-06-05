2020 Toyota Mirai
2020 Toyota MiraiMSRP: $58,550
|MSRP
|$58,550
|Dealer Price
2020 Toyota Mirai Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Long driving range bests the range of most battery electrics
- Comfortable and quiet to drive
- Limited production guarantees exclusivity
If you keep score of your green points and absolutely love to talk about your car to total strangers, the 2020 Toyota Mirai should be on your short list. A hydrogen-powered electric vehicle, the Mirai is sort of a rolling science experiment that you can buy — provided you live in the states of California or Hawaii. Those are the only states with enough of a hydrogen fueling infrastructure to keep you rolling.
Our verdict
The Mirai drives like a mainstream Toyota sedan and reminds of us of a narrow-body Avalon, if such a thing existed. It's comfortable and quiet, but handling is not its strong suit. Ultimately, its hydrogen powertrain is the X-factor. The Mirai is expensive to buy and expensive to refuel (if you can find fuel). This is not a car many people will be able to live with.
How does the Mirai drive?
There's nothing wrong with the way the Mirai drives if you stay within the confines of its green-car mission. There's acceleration off the line, and its electric propulsion system is as smooth as blended yogurt. But it never quite feels speedy. In our testing, our Mirai test car accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which is slower than most battery-powered EVs by at least a second.
Around turns, the Mirai can feel overweight and under-tired. It generally goes where it's pointed without delay, but it lacks the feedback that lets you know exactly how much to turn the wheel to carve the intended path.
How comfortable is the Mirai?
Reminiscent of an older Toyota Avalon, the Mirai has comfy seats and delivers a reasonably smooth ride. Most of the time it's a quiet place to pass the miles — the exception are a few odd and fairly unobtrusive background noises from the fuel cell. Tire and wind noise is present in small amounts that most people won't notice.
The ride quality is mostly smooth but can get a little bouncy when driving over bigger bumps. We'd expect a little more polish at this asking price.
How’s the interior?
At first the Mirai seems as spacious as a Toyota Camry or Avalon, but it is narrower. The gauges and climate controls have been designed to reinforce the Mirai's futuristic image, but that comes at the expense of ease of use. Thankfully, it's easy to get in and out. The story is much the same for the backseat passengers, but the roof does slope down a little more back there. As for visibility, it's pretty easy to see out of the Mirai thanks to the slender roof pillars and large windows.
How’s the tech?
The touchscreen system is easy to use. But the touch-sensitive climate temperature sliders and Prius-like central gauges are questionable. Toyota includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist with the Mirai. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is nice to have.
How’s the storage?
The trunk is moderately sized, but the rear seats do not fold down and there is no pass-through to the trunk. What you see is all you get since the fuel cell system limits trunk space and console storage.
How economical is the Mirai?
The EPA says you can expect to drive about 66 miles per kilogram of hydrogen used. The Mirai's range is about 300 miles, which is less than the Hyundai Nexo's. But as with all hydrogen-fueled vehicles, filling up can be comparatively expensive compared to regular gasoline or battery electric cars.
Is the Mirai a good value?
Do not buy a Mirai to save money. The car itself is expensive to buy as well as to drive on a per-mile basis. And it's going to be a hassle to find fuel. As such, Toyota will only sell one to select individuals in specific geographic areas.
Wildcard
The Mirai drives pleasantly enough, and this car is a conversation starter. We hope you like to talk about your car with strangers. It's a must-have car for those who want to score the most green points.
Which Mirai does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Mirai models
The 2020 Mirai isn't offered with any trim levels. And other than exterior paint and interior color choices, there are no options. It comes fairly well equipped with many features you'd expect at this price. Hydrogen is stored in onboard tanks, converted to electricity via a fuel cell, stored in a small battery and run through an electric motor making 151 horsepower. With its tanks full, the Mirai can go about 300 miles before you'll need to refuel.
Sponsored cars related to the Mirai
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Toyota Mirai.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan (electric
fuel cell) DD
|MSRP
|$58,550
|MPG
|67 city / 67 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Mirai safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Automatically applies brakes when it detects a likely collision to reduce the severity of the crash.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Provides visual and auditory alerts when the system detects an imminent lane departure.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches the headlights' high-beam setting on and off automatically depending on circumstances.
Toyota Mirai vs. the competition
Toyota Mirai vs. Honda Clarity
The Mirai and the Clarity are similar in size. The Clarity has more cargo space and can seat five versus the Mirai's four. Plus, rear passengers will be more comfortable in the Clarity thanks to its roomier back seat. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Clarity.
Toyota Mirai vs. Hyundai Nexo
The Nexo has an SUV body style that provides more cargo space than the Mirai's trunk. It also has more conservative styling — which, depending on your take on the Mirai, could be a good thing — and a little more range. That could be useful when hunting around for working hydrogen fueling stations.
Toyota Mirai vs. Tesla Model Y
The Model Y has a hatchback design that helps it be more practical than the Mirai. Dynamically, the Model Y is a huge step up from the Toyota — it's faster and considerably better-handling. You also have access to Tesla's nationwide Supercharger network. The only thing in the Mirai's favor is quicker refueling.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Mirai a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Mirai?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Mirai:
- The Mirai is unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first Mirai generation introduced for 2014
Is the Toyota Mirai reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Mirai a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Mirai?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Mirai is the 2020 Toyota Mirai 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,550.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD) which starts at $58,550
What are the different models of Toyota Mirai?
More about the 2020 Toyota Mirai
2020 Toyota Mirai Overview
The 2020 Toyota Mirai is offered in the following submodels: Mirai Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Mirai?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Mirai and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Mirai.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Mirai and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Mirai featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Mirai?
Which 2020 Toyota Mirais are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Mirai for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Mirai.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Mirais you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Mirai for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,589.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,414.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Mirai?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2020 Toyota Mirai info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger