Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,175
|$20,917
|$23,721
|Clean
|$17,698
|$20,366
|$23,043
|Average
|$16,743
|$19,263
|$21,685
|Rough
|$15,788
|$18,161
|$20,328
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,771
|$21,366
|$24,032
|Clean
|$18,278
|$20,802
|$23,344
|Average
|$17,292
|$19,676
|$21,969
|Rough
|$16,305
|$18,550
|$20,594
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,945
|$19,404
|$21,923
|Clean
|$16,500
|$18,892
|$21,296
|Average
|$15,610
|$17,869
|$20,041
|Rough
|$14,719
|$16,847
|$18,787
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,906
|$20,627
|$23,409
|Clean
|$17,436
|$20,083
|$22,739
|Average
|$16,495
|$18,996
|$21,399
|Rough
|$15,554
|$17,909
|$20,059
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,308
|$21,880
|$24,527
|Clean
|$18,800
|$21,303
|$23,825
|Average
|$17,786
|$20,150
|$22,422
|Rough
|$16,771
|$18,996
|$21,018
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,668
|$24,787
|$27,984
|Clean
|$21,099
|$24,134
|$27,184
|Average
|$19,960
|$22,827
|$25,582
|Rough
|$18,822
|$21,520
|$23,981
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,243
|$17,693
|$20,193
|Clean
|$14,842
|$17,227
|$19,616
|Average
|$14,041
|$16,295
|$18,460
|Rough
|$13,240
|$15,362
|$17,304
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,696
|$23,428
|$26,242
|Clean
|$20,152
|$22,810
|$25,492
|Average
|$19,065
|$21,576
|$23,990
|Rough
|$17,977
|$20,341
|$22,488
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,255
|$22,082
|$24,978
|Clean
|$18,750
|$21,500
|$24,263
|Average
|$17,738
|$20,336
|$22,834
|Rough
|$16,726
|$19,172
|$21,404
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,327
|$19,776
|$22,290
|Clean
|$16,872
|$19,255
|$21,652
|Average
|$15,961
|$18,212
|$20,377
|Rough
|$15,051
|$17,170
|$19,101
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,874
|$21,655
|$24,504
|Clean
|$18,378
|$21,084
|$23,803
|Average
|$17,386
|$19,943
|$22,401
|Rough
|$16,394
|$18,801
|$20,998
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,751
|$19,351
|$22,008
|Clean
|$16,311
|$18,841
|$21,379
|Average
|$15,431
|$17,821
|$20,119
|Rough
|$14,551
|$16,801
|$18,860
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,621
|$14,880
|$17,173
|Clean
|$12,289
|$14,487
|$16,682
|Average
|$11,626
|$13,703
|$15,699
|Rough
|$10,963
|$12,919
|$14,716
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,168
|$15,393
|$17,659
|Clean
|$12,822
|$14,988
|$17,153
|Average
|$12,130
|$14,176
|$16,143
|Rough
|$11,438
|$13,365
|$15,132
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,545
|$16,956
|$19,413
|Clean
|$14,163
|$16,509
|$18,857
|Average
|$13,398
|$15,615
|$17,747
|Rough
|$12,634
|$14,721
|$16,636
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,712
|$17,161
|$19,657
|Clean
|$14,325
|$16,709
|$19,094
|Average
|$13,552
|$15,804
|$17,969
|Rough
|$12,779
|$14,899
|$16,844
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,182
|$17,264
|$19,405
|Clean
|$14,783
|$16,809
|$18,849
|Average
|$13,986
|$15,899
|$17,739
|Rough
|$13,188
|$14,989
|$16,628