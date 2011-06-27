  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2015 Toyota Sienna
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Toyota Sienna Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,175$20,917$23,721
Clean$17,698$20,366$23,043
Average$16,743$19,263$21,685
Rough$15,788$18,161$20,328
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,771$21,366$24,032
Clean$18,278$20,802$23,344
Average$17,292$19,676$21,969
Rough$16,305$18,550$20,594
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,945$19,404$21,923
Clean$16,500$18,892$21,296
Average$15,610$17,869$20,041
Rough$14,719$16,847$18,787
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,906$20,627$23,409
Clean$17,436$20,083$22,739
Average$16,495$18,996$21,399
Rough$15,554$17,909$20,059
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,308$21,880$24,527
Clean$18,800$21,303$23,825
Average$17,786$20,150$22,422
Rough$16,771$18,996$21,018
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,668$24,787$27,984
Clean$21,099$24,134$27,184
Average$19,960$22,827$25,582
Rough$18,822$21,520$23,981
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,243$17,693$20,193
Clean$14,842$17,227$19,616
Average$14,041$16,295$18,460
Rough$13,240$15,362$17,304
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,696$23,428$26,242
Clean$20,152$22,810$25,492
Average$19,065$21,576$23,990
Rough$17,977$20,341$22,488
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,255$22,082$24,978
Clean$18,750$21,500$24,263
Average$17,738$20,336$22,834
Rough$16,726$19,172$21,404
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,327$19,776$22,290
Clean$16,872$19,255$21,652
Average$15,961$18,212$20,377
Rough$15,051$17,170$19,101
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,874$21,655$24,504
Clean$18,378$21,084$23,803
Average$17,386$19,943$22,401
Rough$16,394$18,801$20,998
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,751$19,351$22,008
Clean$16,311$18,841$21,379
Average$15,431$17,821$20,119
Rough$14,551$16,801$18,860
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,621$14,880$17,173
Clean$12,289$14,487$16,682
Average$11,626$13,703$15,699
Rough$10,963$12,919$14,716
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,168$15,393$17,659
Clean$12,822$14,988$17,153
Average$12,130$14,176$16,143
Rough$11,438$13,365$15,132
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,545$16,956$19,413
Clean$14,163$16,509$18,857
Average$13,398$15,615$17,747
Rough$12,634$14,721$16,636
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,712$17,161$19,657
Clean$14,325$16,709$19,094
Average$13,552$15,804$17,969
Rough$12,779$14,899$16,844
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,182$17,264$19,405
Clean$14,783$16,809$18,849
Average$13,986$15,899$17,739
Rough$13,188$14,989$16,628
Sell my 2015 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,289 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,487 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sienna is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,289 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,487 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Toyota Sienna, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,289 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,487 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Toyota Sienna ranges from $10,963 to $17,173, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.