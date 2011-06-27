  1. Home
Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,160
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,160
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,160
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,160
Torque314 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,160
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,160
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,160
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,160
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,160
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,160
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,160
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,160
Front track65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity128.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5100 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance10 in.
Height73.0 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,160
Exterior Colors
  • Timberland Mica
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Super White
  • Bluesteel Mica
  • Natural White
  • Black
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Light Charcoal, leather
  • Light Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,160
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,160
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,160
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
