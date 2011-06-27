Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,180
|$9,656
|$10,995
|Clean
|$6,629
|$8,919
|$10,156
|Average
|$5,527
|$7,444
|$8,476
|Rough
|$4,425
|$5,969
|$6,797
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,664
|$10,341
|$11,789
|Clean
|$7,075
|$9,551
|$10,889
|Average
|$5,899
|$7,972
|$9,088
|Rough
|$4,723
|$6,392
|$7,288
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,768
|$7,803
|$8,906
|Clean
|$5,325
|$7,207
|$8,225
|Average
|$4,440
|$6,016
|$6,865
|Rough
|$3,555
|$4,824
|$5,505
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,175
|$8,466
|$9,705
|Clean
|$5,702
|$7,819
|$8,963
|Average
|$4,754
|$6,526
|$7,481
|Rough
|$3,806
|$5,233
|$5,999