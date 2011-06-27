Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

Great SUV K Brown , 06/21/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The Sequoia is an excellent SUV. Reliability has been great. At 25,000 miles repair of the tension control for the fan belt was required, up to 38,500 now and no other repairs. Like the looks of the 2007 better than the new style. Would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for an SUV that is big and holds a lot of stuff. Even got a full/queen size headboard in the back. Report Abuse

So many little problems Ted , 09/04/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought a Toyota for their supposed great customer satisfaction and reliability. I must say that this not what I have experienced. The car does start and run just fine. The problem lies in all the little things going wrong and the number of times that dealer visits are required. So far both mirrors have gone loose. The clock has failed, the rear hatch won't stay open, the power outlets have failed ... the list goes on. On top of that, the dealer and Toyota Corporate are great at stating that not all problems can be fixed under warranty even though the warranty has not expired. I still have 18 months left on the warranty and 10k miles to go.

Find a 2007? BUY a 2007! EPB , 09/07/2018 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful We Own 2 4Runners and The Sequoia.... best truck ever made! Currently have 275k miles on her..... only major cost is gas. if you keep up on your oil changes, brakes, exhaust, and general maintenance, you can have this truck running for years on end! Also highly recommend car wash frequently..... It really does keep the truck running really well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My 2nd 2007 Toyota Sequioa Happy in Texas , 05/30/2018 SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The 2007 Toyota Sequoia is a tank..It is the best vehicle ever built. I owned my first one from 2007 to 2017..I regrettably sold it..Found a new/old 2007 just like it..put in a back up camera and new stereo system...I love it.....The 2007 Toyota Sequoia use to be a well kept secret but it is starting to get out because the price of it is going up! Value