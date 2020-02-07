Used 2014 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me
- 48,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,995
C&K Auto Imports - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
MSRP $34,160.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS Emissions, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont And Washington State Requirements $0 Rear Axle, 3.42 Ratio $0 LT Preferred Equipment Group Standard Equipment $1,430 Tire, Spare LT245/75 R16 E All Season, Blackwall $0 Deep Blue Metallic $150 Medium Pewter, Custom Cloth $0 Audio System, Am/Fm Stereo With CD/MP3 Player $555 Audio System Feature, Usb Port $0 Outside Temperature Display $10 Defogger, Rear Window Electric $155 Rear Park Assist $295 Original Shipping Charge $995 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $37,750.00 - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sagi harari at 201-329-6330 or sagi@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7YFA5E1181687
Stock: 36361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 90,461 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$16,589
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
GMC 12 Passenger Van For Sale. Chevrolet and GMC are some of the Toughest Passenger Vans Built today. Carfax Certified No Accidents. We Finance All Types of Credit. We Can Finance and Ship This Vehicle to your Door Never Come in the Store! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FA9E1155651
Stock: 155651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 12,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,990
Indy Trucks - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FA6E1113258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,975 miles
$18,983
Brown's Sales and Leasing - Guttenberg / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7ZFG2E1139472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,648 miles
$17,998
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Savana LS 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJW7RFG3D1192828
Stock: 19314030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,044 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$20,150
Shottenkirk Ford Jasper - Jasper / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FL0D1138768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,773
Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2015 GMC Savana Passenger equipped with seating for fifteen passengers, power windows, side cargo door, cruise control, power locks, backup camera, 16' wheels, and more that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Savana Passenger for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Savana Passenger LT today! This Savana Passenger is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FF1F1135827
Stock: 5081854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 57,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,993
Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2015 GMC Savana equipped with seating for fifteen passengers, power windows, side cargo door, cruise control, power locks, backup camera, 16' wheels, and more that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Savana Passenger for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Savana Passenger LT today! This Savana Passenger is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FF3F1133402
Stock: 5081307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 60,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
Quality Auto Sales LLC - Anchorage / Alaska
This 2013 GMC Savana 3500 LS Passenger Van Comes Equipped with a 4.8 Liter V8 Automatic Engine, Tow Package, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, 60k Miles, and Much More! This Vehicle Qualifies for a Premiuim Mechanical Breakdown Protection Package. Ask For Details! *Our Low Price includes Documentation Fee of $95. Our Low Price does not include title, licensing or registration fees. - This 2013 GMC Savana Passenger 3dr RWD 3500 155 LS with 1LS features a 4.8L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Grey Cloth interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tow Package, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Power Brakes, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Our Friendly Sales Team at 907-341-4100 or qualityauto@alaska.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7ZFAXD1145689
Stock: 145689-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 95,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,981$1,112 Below Market
Auto Republic Santa Ana - Santa Ana / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF4G1193570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
Keim Chevrolet - Paradise / Pennsylvania
Keim Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 GMC Savana Passenger 1LT only has 39,575mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2012 GMC Savana Passenger has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Driven by many, but adored by more, the GMC Savana Passenger 1LT is a perfect addition to any home. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2012 GMC Savana Passenger: Sometimes, only a full-sized van will do. Whether you need to haul a dozen or more people or tow 9,500 pounds of equipment, the GMC Savana's power, towing capacity and interior space ensure it's the van for the job. All of the Savana's non-diesel engines can use E85 ethanol fuel. This model sets itself apart with Can be configured for work or families, seats up to 15, and strong towing capacity
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ71FA5C1202252
Stock: P5556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 60,667 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,790
Motor City Buick GMC - Bakersfield / California
Savana 3500 LT, Extended Passenger Van, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, RWD, 12-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-4 Seating Config), 145 Amp Alternator, Air Conditioning, Chrome Appearance Package, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Deluxe Console, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player/Seek & Scan, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Remote keyless entry. 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Clean CARFAX.GMC Savana 3500 LT See this vehicle today at Motor City West Call GM Internet sales direct at (661) 412-0354. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7PFG7G1334488
Stock: PM558936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 87,180 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,499
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Load up the entire gang in our 2016 GMC Savana 3500 LS presented in eye-catching Summit White! Powered by a proven 4.8 Liter Flex Fuel V8 that provides 280hp while matched to a 6 Speed Heavy Duty Automatic transmission for easy passing commands. This Rear Wheel Drive offers near 17mpg on the highway and the ability to tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped. Take a look at our photos of this Passenger 3500 LS and we know you'll be impressed. With seating for 8-12 passengers depending on the configuration you chose, our people mover will win you over with its can-do attitude. Rear privacy glass, air conditioning, available OnStar, and an AM/FM sound system keeps everyone happily on their way. You'll appreciate the durability of vinyl seats, power windows and locks, rubber flooring, and passenger-side swing out doors for your convenience. The options are endless to make this your personalized machine! Our GMC Savana Passenger van comes with anti-lock brakes and stability control to safeguard you and your passengers and will impress you with its versatility. Make your move! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!A� ***Internet price is for Cash purchases*** - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Audio System, Bumpers, Front And Rear Chrome, Emissions, California State Requirements, Engine, Vortec 4.8L V8 Sfi, Ls Preferred Equipment Group, Mirror, Inside Rearview Manual Day/Night, Onstar, Delete, Paint, Solid, Rear Axle, 3.42 Ratio, Seating, 15-Passenger, (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Configuration), Seats, Front Bucket With Vinyl Trim, Summit White, Tire, Spare Lt245/75R16e All-Season, Blackwall, Heavy-Duty, Electronically Controlled 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF9G1312083
Stock: C312083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2019
- 35,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,500$3,303 Below Market
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF5H1111847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,995$2,600 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF4H1111077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,995$2,122 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF1H1112123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,888
Clark Knapp Honda - Pharr / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2017 GMC Savana 3500 LS RWD Summit White Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15205 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Cars have been part of the Clark family since 1933 when we opened our first dealership. After building a strong reputation with our family owned and operated business, we have expanded our offerings to include trusted automakers like Honda. Now a 25-year Honda veteran, Clark Knapp Honda is proud to offer friendly service in a beautiful, modern building. This newer and larger facility is home to an express service lane, complimentary Wi-Fi, a kids entertainment zone, and an on-site full-service Allstate insurance agency. Our updated modern facility puts drivers and their families first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF0H1107141
Stock: 43283A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,500$2,469 Below Market
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GJZ7NFF1H1111862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
