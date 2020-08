Used 2014 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me

Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina

GMC 12 Passenger Van For Sale. Chevrolet and GMC are some of the Toughest Passenger Vans Built today. Carfax Certified No Accidents. We Finance All Types of Credit.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GJZ71FA9E1155651

Stock: 155651

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020