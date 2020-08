Close

Nick Mayer Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lewisburg / Tennessee

Recent Arrival! 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC.Silver 2010 Maserati GranTurismo 2D Convertible RWD 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive***CALL NOW TO REQUEST A LIVE VIDEO WALK-AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE! WE'LL TEXT IT RIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ***APPOINTMENTS ARE RECOMMENDED DUE TO HGH VOLUME BUSINESS MODEL! ***All vehicles are serviced, inspected, detailed, and come with a Certified Carfax Report***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45KMA6A0052683

Stock: PD0097

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020