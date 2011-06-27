Used 2010 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$6,495Great Deal | $1,465 below market
2010 Volvo S80 T6117,600 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AH3A1125934
Stock: 125934A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,391Good Deal | $1,793 below market
2010 Volvo S80 T6101,705 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schomp BMW of Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
***Just Traded In***. Leather Interior, Moonroof, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP BMW?We are a 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 BMW Center of Excellence Award Winner.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says "Well equipped, impressive safety features, comfortable ride and seats, stylish and functional interior layout.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AH7A1123846
Stock: 1B01683B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $8,990Fair Deal | $269 below market
2010 Volvo S80 3.295,457 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Byers Volvo Cars - Columbus / Ohio
ONE OWNER WELL MAINTAINED COMPLETE SERVICE HISTORY WITH ALL THE EXTRA'S A MUST SEE AND DRIVE PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY SO DON'T WAIT CALL NOW!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1982AS1A1128300
Stock: V200560A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $11,025Fair Deal | $506 below market
2010 Volvo S80 T676,969 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, LEATHER INTERIOR, 18" x 8" Fortuna Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Dynamic Chassis, Dynamic Package, Headlamp Washers, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Humidity Sensor, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Multimedia Package, Navigation System w/Real Time Traffic, Power moonroof, Power Retractable Rear View Mirrors, Rear Seat Headphone Jacks & Audio Controls, Remote Control & Map Care, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Clean CARFAX. 2010 Volvo S80 T6 Black AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.0L 6-Cylinder Twin Scroll Turbocharged COVID UPDATE Like everyone else, we are taking this situation very seriously and using necessary precautions while maintaining basic operations- because for some people the need for new transportation hasn't gone away. Here are certain steps we have taken to ensure the safety of ourselves and our always appreciated customers, as well as other changes during this time: Sanitizing our office / car door handles / steering wheels / seats etc for any test drives. Personal test drives without a salesperson In order to practice social distancing, we do not require a salesperson to be in the car during a test drive. Delivery of any vehicle you wish to test drive If you live in the Salt Lake valley and are uncomfortable coming to us, we will drive the car you wish to test directly to you. Shortened staff in observation of social distancing We are implementing a sort of skeleton crew consisting of shifts for our staff to cut back any potential exposure. RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AH2A1125021
Stock: C6726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $6,000Fair Deal
2010 Volvo S80 T6153,251 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Electric Silver Metallic 2010 Volvo S80 T6 has a NADA retail value of $6,725, 4D Sedan, 3.0L 6-Cylinder Twin Scroll Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AH9A1125078
Stock: 32656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$7,995Good Deal | $487 below market
2010 Volvo S80 T6132,947 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Affinity Auto Sales - Roselle / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AHXA1123484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999
2010 Volvo S80 3.2118,043 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin
Our Elite One Owner 2010 Volvo S80 I6 Sedan is magnificently shown in Black. Powered by a 3.2 Liter 6 Cylinder that offers 235hp while tethered to a well-balanced Automatic transmission that offers easy passing authority. The Front Wheel Drive offers near 27mpg on the open road in addition to beautiful 17-inch wheels that posture this machine to perfection as comfort suspension makes for an incredible commute. Handling and braking managed with dynamic stability control keeping you pointed in the right direction regardless of road conditions. Create your own momentum with the pursuit of the perfect drive. Inside, the elegant design of S80 I6 will make you feel like the engineers sculpted the vehicle around you with everything perfectly in place. Comfortable heated front seats, a prominent sunroof, soft-touch controls everywhere, and a great sound system. Our beautiful leather-clad steering wheel with silk metal inlays await your touch and the memory seating knows exactly who you are. Look around, see perfectly blended materials that any enthusiast would dream about. Of course, you know Volvo is known for safety and the S80 won't let you down as it is filled with industry must-haves like ABS, whiplash protection and airbags everywhere to name a few. Today is the day you change your life and the 3.2 will quickly take you to your next destination. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1982AS3A1120974
Stock: 1930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $11,385
2010 Volvo S80 T670,830 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Integrated Automotive Services - Easton / Pennsylvania
New Arrival!! Contact us today or check back soon for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AHXA1119418
Stock: 12545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2010 Volvo S80 V8158,996 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kelly's Kars - Williamstown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1852AR6A1123336
Stock: 4026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,499Great Deal | $2,173 below market
2011 Volvo S80 3.276,381 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952ASXB1135322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999Fair Deal | $222 below market
2009 Volvo S80 T6100,476 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Leather / Heated Seating Xenon Headlamps Sunroof 2009 VOLVO S80 T6 YV1AH992091094811 SEDAN 4 DR 3.0L I6 F DOHC 24V ALL WHEEL DRIVE The Volvo S80 was significantly redesigned for 2007, so it had been on the market only six months when the 2008 model arrived. The only significant change is a new engine option: a smooth and powerful turbocharged six-cylinder producing 281 horsepower. I tested the new engine in a model with very few options and walked away convinced that the T6 trim on which it s found which starts at $42,045 is the best buy of the lineup, providing as many or more driving thrills than the more-expensive V-8. I reviewed the 2007 model earlier this year, and since then nothing has changed my opinion that this is the best Volvo to date. The new turbo engine only adds to the S80 s impressive value statement in its class. The Looks The improvements over the previous generation are of course most noticeable by simply looking at the S80. I wouldn t call it striking, but it is handsome bordering on the masculine, yet still able to appeal to the most feminine of moms. The sculpted body mimics other recently redesigned Volvos, but the S80 uses the technique to its best effect to date. The headlights are more angled than ever before it s a subtle difference, but one that adds to the overall appearance. The rear is still dull as a doornail, though. Inside, however, the S80 wins absolute raves. There are three things the interior has going for it: 1. Actual design: The dash flows into the instrument panel, creating an organic wave. The gauges are real metal with electronic readouts in the center, and the analog needles run on an inner ring. Even the turn-signal arrows fit into an arrow-shaped cutout in the gauge cluster. 2. Ergonomically simple: The S80 has buttons. Lots of them. They allow you to turn on the air, stereo, safety features and more with a simple push there are no complicated menus for simple tasks, just buttons. Oh, the brilliance. The buttons are housed on Volvo s trademark floating center stack, another nice design touch. 3. High quality: Unlike other Volvos, the flagship S80 is a real luxury car. The materials are all soft to the touch, the leather is plush and the seats are ultra comfortable. What s left to want? OK, it could have a bit more room in the backseat, but the space isn t what you d call confining. The small trunk was a bit of a surprise, however it s not exactly deep or tall, so large suitcases have to be wedged in tightly. I m an infrequent golfer, but I don t think I would be able to get more than two full-size bags in there without folding the rear seats, which wouldn t leave room for a foursome. The Moves While the interior is the S80 s standout area, the driver s digs were never the old model s main fault a lackluster driving experience was. The S80 s optional V-8 engine adds some excitement, making 311 hp and 325 pounds-feet of torque. That power comes early when the gas pedal gets pushed, and it even makes a healthy little growl. That s not very Volvo at all, and will probably be what car shoppers notice most about this model s performance. The S80 comes standard with an inline-six-cylinder that makes an incredibly less-sexy-sounding 235 hp and 236 pounds-feet of torque. I won t say that the price bump of nearly $11,000 to move from the front-wheel-drive inline-six to the all-wheel-drive V-8 is insignificant, but even with a starting price of $49,210, the V-8 sounds like a value. That s why it s a happy surprise that Volvo would roll out a third engine choice for its new flagship sedan what s even more surprising is the turbo s exciting driving feel. While the V-8 has some grunt off the line, the T6 delivers smooth power, especially at highway passing speeds. Steering is just as smooth. It s not as pinpoint precise as a BMW s, but Volvo drivers aren t looking for the ultimate driving machine, they want a safe car that can pass on demand and has a comfortable ride. The S80 delivers an almost perfect blend of comfort and performance. It may seem strange, but from a driving-thrills standpoint, there s no reason for anyone to move up to the V-8. Not only is the T6 $7,000 less than the V-8, it s just a better driving car. Like most Volvos, the S80 s steering is still floaty compared to almost every other luxury car on the market, and even with all-wheel drive this thing doesn t take tightly curved off-ramps like a sports sedan. In the pothole-heaven known as Chicago, an adaptive suspension like the one offered on the 2007 V-8 I tested in March sounds like a great idea. It s part of a $2,495 sport package that also includes speed-sensitive steering, 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights and ventilated front seats. What did the adaptive suspension do? In theory, each of the three settings Comfort, Sport and Advanced are supposed to adjust the suspension to deliver a different driving feel depending on the driving surface and situation. Volvo could ve fooled me. Neither the Sport nor the Advanced setting did much to change my opinion of the car s virtue as a performer. After playing around with the settings for the better part of two days, I resigned myself to Comfort because that s what the car delivered best. I certainly didn t miss the system when I drove a 2008 version that didn t come with it equipped. I can now definitively say it is unnecessary. Safety Features The S80 excels at safety. Before the little bubble above your head fills with the word Duh, let me add that this Volvo has some breakthrough safety gizmos we hadn t seen until very recently. The new S80 also earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety s Top Safety Pick, meaning it scored the highest possible rating in front, side and rear crash tests. No other luxury cars in the segment managed that feat. Optional safety gadgets include cameras mounted to each side mirror that tell the car s computer when a car is in your blind spot. When a car is in that spot, a dull orange light (so as to not overly distract you) illuminates in the bottom corner of the window, on whichever side the intruding car is on. The nice thing is you can turn this feature off if it starts to annoy you. I found the system so unobtrusive that I left it on all the time, and I don t generally like nanny-ing devices. I was also impressed that the system seemed to know when a semi was next to you and didn t illuminate when its trailer extended into your blind spot. This option costs $695. The other relatively new safety feature is a collision warning system that alerts you when a car ahead of you has slowed down and an impact is imminent. A row of red lights illuminates in front of the driver, right at the edge of the dashboard, so the lights reflect off the windshield. Think this would be annoying in bumper-to-bumper traffic? It wasn t. This thing is smart I repeatedly tried to get it to go off during a commute by tailgating and waiting until the last second to brake, but it was no good. How do I know it works if I couldn t simulate a near-impact? A few Chicago drivers gave me a hand. I was stuck in traffic while driving home from the office one stormy night by the way, if someone can tell me why people freak out when it rains, let me know and there were a number of cars trying to merge into four lanes of traffic. One driver cut off the Mercedes-Benz in front of me, causing its driver to brake suddenly. The Volvo s lights went red, flashed, and I slammed on the brakes. The system actually assisted me by preparing the brakes to be more effective for my reactionary and more aggressive stomp on the pedal. I guess that s the reason Volvo doesn t want you trying to fool the system. This feature comes packaged with adaptive cruise control at a hefty $1,495 option price, and I m still unsure whether I d add it if given the choice. Of course, it probably costs more than that to repair a bumper, so the collision system may be worth the investment. The optional all-wheel drive and standard stability system are useful when driving in inclement weather, and there are an abundance of airbags and reinforced doors to protect you in case anything does go wrong. They all obviously do their jobs just fine to garner that top safety rating. S80 in the Market The market for a large luxury sedan from Volvo has always been hampered by the fact that the people car buyers want to protect most are their family, and families often opt for wagons and SUVs. That s why Volvo also launched redesigned, S80-based V70 and XC70 wagons this year. The sedan is usually the executive car, and until now there s been no overwhelming reason for today s choosy executive to even consider the S80. Now, the sedan buyer who wants high-minded interior design and extreme safety over performance can look at the new S80 as a sensible alternative. The 2007 S80 V-8 I tested had a price of $56,025, with so many bells and whistles in addition to its V-8 engine that it s a darn good buy its BMW and Mercedes counterparts are more expensive even when equipped with six-cylinder engines. Now, with the addition of the T6 trim, I ll unequivocally recommend that version for $42,045. My test vehicle didn t have any extra add-ons, and it never felt under-equipped. With that version, buyers will still have a good $10,000 more in their pockets than their neighbors in a 5 Series or E-Class. There are still Volvo s low reliability scores to worry about, and with this much technology crammed into a car there s even more that could go wrong. Yet the fact remains that after testing multiple versions of the S80 over the past year, I m convinced that Volvo knows how to make cars that are more than just safe.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH992091094811
Stock: 11915G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- $6,690Good Deal | $461 below market
2009 Volvo S80 T6114,460 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto House Motors - Downers Grove / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH992991096508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,500Fair Deal
2009 Volvo S80 T6176,926 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Exchange - Lawrence / Kansas
Our elegant and intelligent 2009 Volvo S80 T6 AWD Sedan in Blue Metallic is sure to impress! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that delivers 281hp paired with a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth passing. This All Wheel Drive delivers not only sleek good looks and amazing handling but also nearly 23mpg on the highway. With plenty of seating and cargo space this gorgeous Volvo is ready to impress with great-looking alloy wheels rain-sensing wipers and a power sunroof. Inside our T6 cabin you're greeted by upscale amenities to make any drive or commute the highlight of your day. Sink into comfortable heated leather seating turn up your favorite music via auxiliary audio input and enjoy multi-zone AC Bluetooth connectivity and power accessories. With cruise control a power outlet keyless entry and more each ride will be filled with convenience. This Volvo is full of safety features that will protect you and your family. Enjoy peace of mind thanks to brake assist stability and traction controls child safety locks and multiple airbags that will keep you secure as you ride in our stylish S80. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH992991100038
Stock: 100038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Good Deal | $438 below market
2009 Volvo S80 T6135,531 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Red Tag Center - Capitol Heights / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AR992391099420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999
2009 Volvo S80 T6112,515 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH992X91088370
Stock: LVCA088370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,599
2009 Volvo S80 3.288,073 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Phoenix-Gilbert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gilbert / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982991101001
Stock: 18906292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,495
2009 Volvo S80 3.289,927 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE, NEW TIRES........................CAPER GREEN METALLIC WITH A SANDSTONE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOODGRAIN TRIM, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 89K MILES, VERY NICE IN & OUT, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 14 SERVICE RECORDS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982991089254
Stock: MAX17419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- $7,900Fair Deal
2009 Volvo S80 T6114,865 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
First Team Honda - Chesapeake / Virginia
: NON-SMOKER VEHICLE, JUST TRADED, LOW MILES, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, PREMIUM SOUND, 3-Months of FREE Satellite Radio! POWER SEAT, FOREVER STARTS NOW! FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE! NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Clean. JUST REPRICED FROM $8,798. Savile Grey Metallic exterior and Sandstone Beige interior. Leather, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Sedan Under $45,000 EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Volvo I6 Turbo with Savile Grey Metallic exterior and Sandstone Beige interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 281 HP at 5600 RPM*. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $8,798. EXPERTS REPORT: IIHS Top Safety Pick. "Well equipped, impressive safety features, comfortable ride and seats, stylish and functional interior layout." -Edmunds.com. MORE ABOUT US: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH992891091347
Stock: HG4999A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020