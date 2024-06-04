Toyota Corolla FX Adds Bigger Infotainment Screen, Lowered Suspension

The 2025 Toyota Corolla FX revives the name of a hot hatchback from the 1980s to create a sporty-ish version of the compact sedan. The new model also introduces a larger infotainment screen to the Corolla lineup.

The new FX uses the midrange Corolla SE grade as a starting point. Toyota adds a lowered suspension and retuned electric power steering system that provides “the ultimate sporty feel,” according to the company. In addition, there are 18-inch wheels with a satin-black finish and machined accents. The roof, mirror caps and badges are black, too. To complement the look, the Corolla's body is available in the colors of Midnight Black Metallic, Underground and Ice Cap. Buyers can also specify the latter two shades with a Midnight Black Metallic roof.

Toyota doesn’t touch the Corolla SE’s powertrain for the FX. The new model comes with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque that connects to a CVT. The automaker expects the FX's fuel economy to be 34 mpg combined.

The Corolla FX comes standard with a new 10.5-inch infotainment screen, which is an improvement over the previous 8-inch display. Toyota says this monitor is “available on other 2025 Corolla models.” We've reached out to the automaker for details about which other trim levels get this upgrade.

The Corolla FX has Moonstone light gray fabric upholstery with orange stitching. It also comes with a 7-inch digital display in the instrument cluster and a wireless charging pad.

Look for the new Corolla FX to hit showrooms this fall. No pricing details are available yet. For context, a 2024 Corolla SE starts at $25,585, so the updates to this version would likely make it a bit more expensive.