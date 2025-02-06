2025 Honda Civic Hybrid vs. 2025 Kia K4 vs. 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: 3 Affordable Compacts, but Which Is Best?

How do they drive?

The turbocharged K4 might seem fun, but in reality, its laggy throttle response and mediocre handling hold it back. The Kia's cabin is also noisy, and the ride is choppy over broken pavement. Thankfully, the K4's suite of advanced driving aids work well and make the whole experience a lot better. The K4 also comes with some features its competitors don't, like automatic lane-change assist and a high-resolution surround-view camera system.

The Civic Hybrid, on the other hand, is an absolute joy to drive. Not only is it significantly quicker than the K4 (0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds vs. 7.3 seconds), it also has a better ride quality with more composed and sure-footed handling and braking.

With only 138 horsepower, the Corolla Hybrid is less powerful than its rivals by a good margin. Its 10-second 0-60 mph time reflects this, though the Toyota does feel powerful enough in city driving thanks to the boost of torque from its electric motor. Still, getting on the highway or passing slower traffic reveals this car's sluggishness, and its driving aids are often overbearing at times — to the point where we'd rather drive with them switched off.