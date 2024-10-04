2025 Honda Civic Hybrid vs. Toyota Corolla Hybrid: Which Small Hybrid Is Best?

Space

The hybrid Civic sedan offers 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space while the Corolla Hybrid has 13.1 cubic feet of storage space. There's not much in between these two when it comes to cargo, but the Civic is a slightly bigger car, which means more room for rear seat riders at the expense of truly compact dimensions — the Corolla's more tidy size will never have you hunting for a larger parking spot. Those who need more cargo room should note the Civic hybrid can be had as a cavernous hatch (24.5 cubic feet); the Corolla Hybrid cannot.

However, the Civic has a much, much nicer and more spacious interior that feels a class above the Toyota entirely. While the infotainment graphics are a little dated, the Civic’s interior is comfortable and feels well built with plenty of legroom and high-quality knobs for the controls you need most.

Meanwhile, the Corolla’s 8-inch screen feels huge, though it can be a little slow to respond. Its interior is also fitting of its price point (hard plastics and less isolated than the Civic), and backseat room is lacking for taller adults. Still, the Corolla, like the Civic, has physical controls that are easy to reach and do just what you need.

Picking a winner is really a matter of budget.

Yes, the Civic is the nicer hybrid, but it’s also a much more expensive one that trades a little fuel economy for space and relative luxury compared to the Corolla Hybrid. The Toyota is, by contrast, a true economy car and it feels it. But it delivers excellent fuel economy, and if you don’t need the space provided by the Honda, it could be worth saving the extra bucks.