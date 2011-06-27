Estimated values
2013 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,197
|$10,954
|$12,489
|Clean
|$8,662
|$10,326
|$11,753
|Average
|$7,592
|$9,070
|$10,280
|Rough
|$6,523
|$7,813
|$8,806
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,109
|$10,875
|$12,418
|Clean
|$8,579
|$10,251
|$11,685
|Average
|$7,520
|$9,004
|$10,221
|Rough
|$6,460
|$7,757
|$8,756
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,361
|$11,205
|$12,814
|Clean
|$8,817
|$10,563
|$12,059
|Average
|$7,728
|$9,278
|$10,547
|Rough
|$6,639
|$7,993
|$9,036
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,928
|$12,850
|$14,537
|Clean
|$10,293
|$12,114
|$13,680
|Average
|$9,022
|$10,640
|$11,965
|Rough
|$7,751
|$9,167
|$10,251
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,904
|$11,754
|$13,371
|Clean
|$9,328
|$11,080
|$12,583
|Average
|$8,176
|$9,732
|$11,005
|Rough
|$7,024
|$8,384
|$9,428
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,585
|$11,410
|$13,004
|Clean
|$9,028
|$10,755
|$12,237
|Average
|$7,913
|$9,447
|$10,703
|Rough
|$6,798
|$8,139
|$9,169