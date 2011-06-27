Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$2,142
|$2,653
|Clean
|$1,062
|$1,888
|$2,340
|Average
|$771
|$1,382
|$1,712
|Rough
|$480
|$876
|$1,085
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,313
|$2,792
|Clean
|$1,268
|$2,040
|$2,462
|Average
|$921
|$1,493
|$1,802
|Rough
|$574
|$946
|$1,142
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,408
|$2,370
|$2,896
|Clean
|$1,238
|$2,089
|$2,553
|Average
|$899
|$1,529
|$1,869
|Rough
|$560
|$969
|$1,184
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,656
|$2,662
|$3,215
|Clean
|$1,456
|$2,348
|$2,835
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,718
|$2,075
|Rough
|$659
|$1,089
|$1,315
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$2,470
|$2,990
|Clean
|$1,339
|$2,178
|$2,637
|Average
|$973
|$1,594
|$1,930
|Rough
|$606
|$1,010
|$1,223
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,509
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,306
|$2,212
|$2,705
|Average
|$949
|$1,619
|$1,980
|Rough
|$591
|$1,026
|$1,255
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,590
|$3,120
|Clean
|$1,429
|$2,284
|$2,752
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,671
|$2,014
|Rough
|$646
|$1,059
|$1,276
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,793
|$2,977
|$3,626
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,625
|$3,198
|Average
|$1,145
|$1,921
|$2,340
|Rough
|$714
|$1,217
|$1,483
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry Collector V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,774
|$2,942
|$3,582
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,594
|$3,159
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,898
|$2,312
|Rough
|$706
|$1,203
|$1,465
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,385
|$2,204
|$2,653
|Clean
|$1,218
|$1,943
|$2,340
|Average
|$885
|$1,422
|$1,712
|Rough
|$551
|$901
|$1,085
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$2,263
|$2,767
|Clean
|$1,179
|$1,995
|$2,440
|Average
|$856
|$1,460
|$1,786
|Rough
|$533
|$925
|$1,132
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry SE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$1,929
|$2,289
|Clean
|$1,119
|$1,701
|$2,019
|Average
|$812
|$1,245
|$1,478
|Rough
|$506
|$789
|$936
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,596
|$3,138
|Clean
|$1,413
|$2,289
|$2,767
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,675
|$2,025
|Rough
|$639
|$1,061
|$1,284