1996 Toyota Camry Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,207$2,142$2,653
Clean$1,062$1,888$2,340
Average$771$1,382$1,712
Rough$480$876$1,085
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,442$2,313$2,792
Clean$1,268$2,040$2,462
Average$921$1,493$1,802
Rough$574$946$1,142
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,408$2,370$2,896
Clean$1,238$2,089$2,553
Average$899$1,529$1,869
Rough$560$969$1,184
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,656$2,662$3,215
Clean$1,456$2,348$2,835
Average$1,058$1,718$2,075
Rough$659$1,089$1,315
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,523$2,470$2,990
Clean$1,339$2,178$2,637
Average$973$1,594$1,930
Rough$606$1,010$1,223
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,485$2,509$3,067
Clean$1,306$2,212$2,705
Average$949$1,619$1,980
Rough$591$1,026$1,255
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,624$2,590$3,120
Clean$1,429$2,284$2,752
Average$1,038$1,671$2,014
Rough$646$1,059$1,276
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,793$2,977$3,626
Clean$1,577$2,625$3,198
Average$1,145$1,921$2,340
Rough$714$1,217$1,483
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry Collector V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,774$2,942$3,582
Clean$1,560$2,594$3,159
Average$1,133$1,898$2,312
Rough$706$1,203$1,465
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,385$2,204$2,653
Clean$1,218$1,943$2,340
Average$885$1,422$1,712
Rough$551$901$1,085
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,340$2,263$2,767
Clean$1,179$1,995$2,440
Average$856$1,460$1,786
Rough$533$925$1,132
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry SE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,272$1,929$2,289
Clean$1,119$1,701$2,019
Average$812$1,245$1,478
Rough$506$789$936
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,606$2,596$3,138
Clean$1,413$2,289$2,767
Average$1,026$1,675$2,025
Rough$639$1,061$1,284
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,560 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,594 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,560 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,594 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal.
The value of a 1996 Toyota Camry, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,560 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,594 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Toyota Camry. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Toyota Camry and see how it feels.
The value of a used 1996 Toyota Camry ranges from $706 to $3,582, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 1996 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it's priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.