Used 1996 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

225,000 miles, runs fine troyboy4 , 07/09/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Bought my 96 LE V6 used with 32,000 miles - today it has 225,000 and still runs good. I have been waiting for some major repair to come-up, but it has never happened. original engine and transmission - repairs have been - power steering hoses, cv boots, water pump, starter- that's about it nothing major. excellent - glad I bought the V6, I think they last longer than the 4 bangers

Wish I could buy a new one veconomos , 01/29/2014 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Last week my bf was using my Camry on interstate 81 and was rear ended by some nut who came upon him doing about 90 mph. The Camry then spun off the road and hit a tree. It was totally demolished from every angle but he was able to get out and walk away with only some bruises. The back end was hit so hard that the gas tank should have exploded (had a full tank of gas) but it never did. That was the best car ever. I had it four years, inherited it from my Mom who had it five years. I had to replace the radiator and the exhaust and that was it. The car never failed me, was great to drive, and got at LEAST 40 mpg. I am looking for another one, don't care if it is old. It was better than new.

Camry forever Toy4life , 05/27/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought mine 3 years ago almost to the day with 150,000 miles on it. I can't believe it's already been 3 years, but got me thinking, this is the best car I've owned. I've owned Chevy, Fords & Toyotas, had a Tundra before this, but didn't like all the gas on the Tundra. Anyhow, this car is like I've heard, Bulletproof, now has 205,000 miles on it, never a problem. I change the oil myself every 3000 miles & drive it 50 miles 4 days a week. It still gets, & I'm amazed by this, going 60-65 mph on the freeway, 37 miles a gallon! I use fuel/injector cleaner once a month to aid in this. The white paint is still in great shape with a twice a year waxing. Could be the million mile car!

!996 Toyota Camry edmunds347 , 08/13/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We bought our Camry used with 92,000 miles on it and now we have almost 280,000 miles on it. We just had to replace the radiator and last year we replace the timing belt because we thought it was about time to. We have the oil changed every 3000 to 4000 miles. The check engine light is on because the catalytic converter needs replaced. Other than a few little minor things, the car still runs great. I trust it to go anywhere.