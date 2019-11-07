Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe for Sale Near Me

Action Auto - Orem / Utah

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AA1RX5H0119233

Stock: M7408

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020