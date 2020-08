Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me

Everett Cadillac - Hickory / North Carolina

Does it all!!! In these economic times, a quality vehicle at a quality price like this Vehicle is more important AND welcome than ever!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWML3C51ATX38145

Stock: H12458A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020