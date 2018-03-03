Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for Sale Near Me

I read another review the really throws this RR under the bus. To be honest, there are a few quirks that need to be ironed out, but in general I LOVE my SUV. It feels so solid and stable when you drive it, I do not worry about safety at all. I live in a cold climate and heated seats are a must, but having a heated steering wheel and heated windshield - OMG! Love. Can't live without. It's true the app for the remote starts is pretty much junk, if they could work on that or offer an alternate remote start - it would go a long way. Do my tires lose air, yep. But that is very common in cold climates with this type of wheel. Just pop into the dealer - they will fix it. If the brakes get a little salt in them, they are quite squeaky and howly - again very common for colder climates albeit in super annoying. In the last few sentences, I've told you all my complaints. That's it. (Except that it does not have a garage door opener in the mirror and also does not pop up text messages on the monitor - 3rd world problems.) This SUV is the perfect height off the ground. Not too low, not too high. Friends with arthritis cannot say enough about the ease of access. Winter driving? Does anyone compare? It was awesome. Easy. Safe. I would not have a problem lettting my kids drive the RR in a snow storm! The 11 speaker Meridian sound system is amazing. The back row seat are FULL SIZE! Not a little kiddy bench. Full size means a little bit less leg room, but just pull the front seat up. My 2 boys, both over 6 feet tall, sit tandem all the time w/o complaints. Plus the back seats are heated! Cargo is limited, but still more space than a car. You feel like you are driving a car and not a school bus. I really appreciate that because 90% of the time it is just me in the car. I really can't say enough about my RR. It was my first RR and I have been pleasant surprised. I guess I thought it was a glorified name, but I was wrong!

