AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado

Upgrade Pkg Convenience Pkg Roof Rack Rock Rails Towing Receiver Hitch & Wiring Harness Passenger Seat Armrest Bluetooth Connection Daytime Running Lights Dark Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim Quicksand AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser only has 104,282mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The CARFAX report shows this Toyota FJ Cruiser is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. This Toyota FJ Cruiser has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2012 4WD Toyota FJ Cruiser is king of the off-road. This 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser: The FJ Cruiser's quirky design's underpinnings are shared with Toyota's Tacoma pickup, and the FJ's performance on unpaved terrain does the brand proud. The 4.0L V6 can tow up to 5,000 pounds, and the utilitarian interior can accommodate five passengers and their gear. Interesting features of this model are true off-road capability and Fun, distinctive design

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBU4BF7CK146065

Stock: CK146065

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020