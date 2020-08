Close

GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey

ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS ONE OWNER!! FULLY SERVICED 2011 TOYOTA FJ CRUISER 4X4!! THIS VEHICLES IS ELIGIBLE FOR A 5 YEAR 100K WARRANTY!! VIEW OUR YOU TUBE VIDEO https://youtu.be/dAKdpJJ2TYo IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!! AND LOADED WITH ALL POWER * BACK UP CAMERA * DRIVERS AND PASSENGER AIRBAGS * POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * POWER MIRRORS * JBL SOUND AM/FM/CD WITH SATELLITE RADIO * BLUETOOTH * AUX INPUT JACK * REAR SUB * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * TILT WHEEL * CRUISE CONTROL * ALTITUDE AND COMPASS GAUGES * REAR DIFFERENTIAL LOCK * RUNNING BOARDS * FACTORY CARGO RACK * REAR DEFROSTER * REAR WIPER * KEYLESS ENTRY ALARM * TOW PACKAGE * ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES AND NEW BRAKES!! MUST SEE!! 147767 HIGHWAY MILES .. 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN NO HIDDEN FEE'S NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT!! WE NOW OFFER AS LOW AS 3.99% FINANCING.. ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL .. 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE .. OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 30 MINS FROM PHILLY 45 MINS FROM DE AND 90 MINS FROM NYC.. FOR MORE PICTURE AND TO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE GO TO... WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM ..

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBU4BF5BK102032

Stock: 02032

Certified Pre-Owned: No