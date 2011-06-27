Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$16,400Good Deal | $1,320 below market
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base153,882 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Excellent condition on this 2011 Toyota FJ CRUISER black on black for sale at pristine auto group New TIRES RECENTLY ADDED Automatic transmission 153,xxx miles Upgraded wheels Runs and drives great with no issues or lights on dash Clean title Bluetooth phone Usb/ aux connection Se habla español Financing available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF4BK110817
Stock: 110817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$22,899Fair Deal | $1,364 below market
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base98,724 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
This vehicle features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. This vehicle features steering wheel audio controls. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this vehicle and drive with confidence. This 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser has a 4.0 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the Toyota FJ Cruiser. The Toyota FJ Cruiser is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this vehicle. This unit is equipped with front air bags. It is equipped with a gasoline engine. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF3BK105348
Stock: XV3355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- $17,650Fair Deal | $205 below market
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base147,767 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey
ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS ONE OWNER!! FULLY SERVICED 2011 TOYOTA FJ CRUISER 4X4!! THIS VEHICLES IS ELIGIBLE FOR A 5 YEAR 100K WARRANTY!! VIEW OUR YOU TUBE VIDEO https://youtu.be/dAKdpJJ2TYo IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!! AND LOADED WITH ALL POWER * BACK UP CAMERA * DRIVERS AND PASSENGER AIRBAGS * POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * POWER MIRRORS * JBL SOUND AM/FM/CD WITH SATELLITE RADIO * BLUETOOTH * AUX INPUT JACK * REAR SUB * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * TILT WHEEL * CRUISE CONTROL * ALTITUDE AND COMPASS GAUGES * REAR DIFFERENTIAL LOCK * RUNNING BOARDS * FACTORY CARGO RACK * REAR DEFROSTER * REAR WIPER * KEYLESS ENTRY ALARM * TOW PACKAGE * ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES AND NEW BRAKES!! MUST SEE!! 147767 HIGHWAY MILES .. 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN NO HIDDEN FEE'S NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT!! WE NOW OFFER AS LOW AS 3.99% FINANCING.. ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL .. 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE .. OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 30 MINS FROM PHILLY 45 MINS FROM DE AND 90 MINS FROM NYC.. FOR MORE PICTURE AND TO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE GO TO... WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM ..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF5BK102032
Stock: 02032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,950
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base120,426 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Lexus of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Lexus has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota FJ Cruiser gives you everything you need an automobile to be. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota FJ Cruiser . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser: The FJ Cruiser's quirky design's underpinnings are based on Toyota's Tacoma, and the FJ's performance on unpaved terrain does the brand proud. The 4.0L V6 can tow up to 5,000 pounds, and the utilitarian interior can accommodate five passengers and their gear. This model sets itself apart with true off-road capability and Fun, distinctive design
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU4BF2BK011038
Stock: L20466B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $21,675Fair Deal | $930 below market
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base99,741 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Miller Toyota - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BFXBK099225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,000
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base84,050 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Taylor Hyundai of Perrysburg - Perrysburg / Ohio
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. <b>Vehicle Details</b> This 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser has a track record of being very tough and durable. It is a versatile vehicle. The Toyota FJ Cruiser has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This Toyota FJ Cruiser has had a safety and mechanical inspection completed. A complete detail and reconditioning process has been completed. <b>Equipment</b> This model has four wheel drive capabilities. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this model. <b>Additional Information</b> Thanks for viewing Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg's exclusive listings. If you like this one please see the others at https://www.taylorhyundaiperrysburg.com **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF7BK103585
Stock: DH5455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $31,995
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base61,479 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **OFF ROAD PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**4.0 V6 GAS**4X4**OFF ROAD BUMPER**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, CD player, Compass & Outside Temperature Gauge, IFS/4Link Off-Road Suspension, Inclinometer, Locking Rear Differential, Multi-Information Display, Off-Road Package, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base Sport Utility 4WD 4x4 SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF9BK111543
Stock: 32229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $21,995
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base107,759 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AdvantEdge Quality Cars - Wichita / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU4BF4BK011185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,995
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base101,035 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Toyota - Morgan City / Louisiana
Come see this 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base. Its transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine will keep you going. This Toyota FJ Cruiser comes equipped with these options: Water resistant fabric bucket seats -inc: 8-way driver & 4-way front passenger manually adjustable seats, passenger seat back pocket, Traction control, Side-impact door beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Pwr windows, Emergency trunk release, Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupant classification, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio, AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA playback, aux input, USB/iPod input, (6) speakers, and 60/40 split 2nd row seats -inc: removable bottom cushions, fold-down seatback. See it for yourself at Courtesy Toyota, 1105 Brashear Ave, Morgan City, LA 70380.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF7BK116286
Stock: 90108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $19,557
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base153,494 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Citrus Motors Kia - Ontario / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF1BK101587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,576
2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base116,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol! Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF2BK100237
Stock: C2211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $15,999Great Deal | $5,381 below market
2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base132,115 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser Sport Utility 2DNO ACCIDENT!AWD!We are proud to present this beautiful 2014 Jeep Cherokee. 'It's not the most versatile choice available, but if distinctive looks and outstanding off-road ability are important to you in a midsize SUV, the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser is hard to top.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Impressive off-road ability- distinctive interior and exterior styling- comfortable front seats.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF0AK076051
Stock: 31-3521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,386Great Deal
2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base137,164 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Brown Subaru - Amarillo / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF4AK075761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$24,999Great Deal | $4,527 below market
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base77,307 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Automaxx of San Diego - Spring Valley / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF3CK120160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$20,522Great Deal | $4,104 below market
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base142,021 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Toyota of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF3CK132163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,995Great Deal | $810 below market
2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base122,904 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red River Ford Lincoln - Durant / Oklahoma
** LOCAL TRADE! 4 BRAND NEW TIRES, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT and WARRANTY **Unique ride! That's this 2010 Toyota FW Cruiser in White! It has Cloth Seating, Power Everything, Rear Camera, Brush Guard with KC Lights, Roof-top Cargo Carrier, 4 Brand New Tires and more. Come see how this one fits your lifestyle at Red River Ford in Durant. Don't forget to ask about Engines for Life.You will Buy with Confidence at Red River Ford Lincoln in Durant. Why? Because every vehicle undergoes a rigorous inspection by a factory trained technician, has a free vehicle history report so there are not any surprises, and is backed by the Red River Ford warranty. Plus, unlike most dealerships, we only offer extended service plans from Ford Motor Company because they want to sell you a car today and from now on... which is exactly what we want to do. These are just a few of the reasons why YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at Red River Ford Lincoln in Durant.Call us now at (580) 924-9458 to make an appointment or to learn more about this vehicle. We look forward to earning your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU4BF3AK010396
Stock: PL047B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $14,800Good Deal | $2,655 below market
2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base172,490 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim's Auto Sales - Auburn / Maine
You'll smile every minute you are behind the wheel of this Sun Fusion Yellow FUN FJ Cruiser! It comes with a 90 day warranty! Trades welcome and financing is available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF8AK094653
Stock: 20-53
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,930Fair Deal | $1,983 below market
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base104,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
Upgrade Pkg Convenience Pkg Roof Rack Rock Rails Towing Receiver Hitch & Wiring Harness Passenger Seat Armrest Bluetooth Connection Daytime Running Lights Dark Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim Quicksand This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser only has 104,282mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The CARFAX report shows this Toyota FJ Cruiser is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. This Toyota FJ Cruiser has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2012 4WD Toyota FJ Cruiser is king of the off-road. This 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser: The FJ Cruiser's quirky design's underpinnings are shared with Toyota's Tacoma pickup, and the FJ's performance on unpaved terrain does the brand proud. The 4.0L V6 can tow up to 5,000 pounds, and the utilitarian interior can accommodate five passengers and their gear. Interesting features of this model are true off-road capability and Fun, distinctive design All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF7CK146065
Stock: CK146065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020