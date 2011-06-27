Estimated values
2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,241
|$15,922
|$17,666
|Clean
|$13,664
|$15,286
|$16,932
|Average
|$12,510
|$14,016
|$15,464
|Rough
|$11,356
|$12,745
|$13,996
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,433
|$18,139
|$19,924
|Clean
|$15,767
|$17,415
|$19,096
|Average
|$14,436
|$15,968
|$17,440
|Rough
|$13,104
|$14,520
|$15,785
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,152
|$16,814
|$18,545
|Clean
|$14,538
|$16,143
|$17,775
|Average
|$13,310
|$14,801
|$16,234
|Rough
|$12,082
|$13,459
|$14,693
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,599
|$15,180
|$16,822
|Clean
|$13,048
|$14,574
|$16,123
|Average
|$11,946
|$13,362
|$14,725
|Rough
|$10,844
|$12,151
|$13,327
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,597
|$17,281
|$19,038
|Clean
|$14,965
|$16,591
|$18,247
|Average
|$13,701
|$15,212
|$16,665
|Rough
|$12,437
|$13,833
|$15,083