Used 2015 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me
- $16,500Great Deal | $642 below market
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited24,978 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton Hyundai of Carmel - Indianapolis / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 27111 miles below market average! 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic USB Port!, camel Leather, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Compass, Composite Cargo Tray, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, camel Leather. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Starlight Silver
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG5FA474904
Stock: HDT1204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $14,499Great Deal | $1,304 below market
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited53,693 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, camel Leather, 14 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Cargo Net, Carpeted Cargo Tray, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system, Speed control. pewter gray metallic 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V19/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Plenty of standard features; smooth ride quality; quiet and spacious cabin; large trunk; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* The Hyundai Azera offers a complete performance profile delivering the comfort, power and handling that drivers value most. Azera combines a best-in-class interior space with cutting-edge interior design coming standard with a variety of premium luxury features that most competitive models only offer as options. Starting with a 12-way adjustable power driver seat featuring standard heated front and rear seats, the Azera provides plenty of entertainment and premium options for everyone such as ventilated front seats, rear side-window sunshades and a panoramic sunroof. Don't be afraid to stretch out as the Azera boasts one of the largest trunks in the sedan category with 16.3 cubic ft of space. The 3.3L V6 engine creates an effortless flow of power and surprising fuel efficiency using Gasoline Direct Injection and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing. At the push of a button, an innovative Active ECO feature modifies the 293-HP V6 engine and transmission controls for optimal fuel efficiency. Innovative Blue Link technology makes driving safer, easier and more fun. By keeping your car connected at all times, Blue Link can help you find a gas station or a shortcut, learn about mechanical issues, call for help and much more. The Azera's sophisticated navigation system delivers added convenience, safety and capability. Its centerpiece is the 6-inch, high-resolution color touchscreen display. The standard 550-watt Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound audio system includes HD Radio technology with multicasting. Safety features include rear sensors providing audible warning signals when obstacles are detected as well as a rearview camera with parking guides displayed on the navigation touchscreen to increase your awareness. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG0FA480156
Stock: 109749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-24-2019
- Price Drop$15,877Good Deal | $711 below market
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited36,917 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited Diamond White Pearl, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Blind, Security system, Speed control, Sun blinds, Ventilated front seats.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG2FA442282
Stock: PJD1464A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $13,444Good Deal | $1,033 below market
2015 Hyundai Azera Base51,397 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Len Stoler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Westminster / Maryland
2015 Hyundai Azera Moroccan Pearl FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V camel Leather.20/29 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Plenty of standard features; smooth ride quality; quiet and spacious cabin; large trunk; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* The Hyundai Azera offers a complete performance profile delivering the comfort, power and handling that drivers value most. Azera combines a best-in-class interior space with cutting-edge interior design coming standard with a variety of premium luxury features that most competitive models only offer as options. Starting with a 12-way adjustable power driver seat featuring standard heated front and rear seats, the Azera provides plenty of entertainment and premium options for everyone such as ventilated front seats, rear side-window sunshades and a panoramic sunroof. Don't be afraid to stretch out as the Azera boasts one of the largest trunks in the sedan category with 16.3 cubic ft of space. The 3.3L V6 engine creates an effortless flow of power and surprising fuel efficiency using Gasoline Direct Injection and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing. At the push of a button, an innovative Active ECO feature modifies the 293-HP V6 engine and transmission controls for optimal fuel efficiency. Innovative Blue Link technology makes driving safer, easier and more fun. By keeping your car connected at all times, Blue Link can help you find a gas station or a shortcut, learn about mechanical issues, call for help and much more. The Azera's sophisticated navigation system delivers added convenience, safety and capability. Its centerpiece is the 6-inch, high-resolution color touchscreen display. The standard 550-watt Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound audio system includes HD Radio technology with multicasting. Safety features include rear sensors providing audible warning signals when obstacles are detected as well as a rearview camera with parking guides displayed on the navigation touchscreen to increase your awareness. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryInternet sale prices do not include State Tax, Tags, $500 Processing fee, and $995 Dealer Reconditioning Fee. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Internet pricing can not be combined with other offers. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG5FA487932
Stock: TTVV4822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- Price Drop$12,962Good Deal | $634 below market
2015 Hyundai Azera Base67,113 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of The Avenues - Jacksonville / Florida
2015 Hyundai Azera Eclipse Black 2015 Hyundai Azera Base 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24VCLEAN CARFAX REPORT ONE OWNER, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Reviews:* Plenty of standard features; smooth ride quality; quiet and spacious cabin; large trunk; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* The Hyundai Azera offers a complete performance profile delivering the comfort, power and handling that drivers value most. Azera combines a best-in-class interior space with cutting-edge interior design coming standard with a variety of premium luxury features that most competitive models only offer as options. Starting with a 12-way adjustable power driver seat featuring standard heated front and rear seats, the Azera provides plenty of entertainment and premium options for everyone such as ventilated front seats, rear side-window sunshades and a panoramic sunroof. Don't be afraid to stretch out as the Azera boasts one of the largest trunks in the sedan category with 16.3 cubic ft of space. The 3.3L V6 engine creates an effortless flow of power and surprising fuel efficiency using Gasoline Direct Injection and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing. At the push of a button, an innovative Active ECO feature modifies the 293-HP V6 engine and transmission controls for optimal fuel efficiency. Innovative Blue Link technology makes driving safer, easier and more fun. By keeping your car connected at all times, Blue Link can help you find a gas station or a shortcut, learn about mechanical issues, call for help and much more. The Azera's sophisticated navigation system delivers added convenience, safety and capability. Its centerpiece is the 6-inch, high-resolution color touchscreen display. The standard 550-watt Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound audio system includes HD Radio technology with multicasting. Safety features include rear sensors providing audible warning signals when obstacles are detected as well as a rearview camera with parking guides displayed on the navigation touchscreen to increase your awareness. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG8FA469036
Stock: FA469036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- Price Drop$15,099Fair Deal | $687 below market
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited53,450 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
**NICE LOCAL TRADE, **PRICE INCLUDES 2 KEYS AND FULL TANK OF GAS, Camel w/Leather Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Blind, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats."BMW of Minnetonka is a locally owned BMW Dealership located just minutes west of Minneapolis. At BMW of Minnetonka you will find hundreds of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned BMWs to choose from. We also have over 30 factory trained technicians to service your BMW. If you're looking for a BMW part, our parts department has a vast inventory of parts in stock. Our dealership is over 275,000 square feet with 3 levels of indoor showroom and includes a movie theater, 3 lounges, 2 refreshment areas, indoor playground, over 100 service loaners, free wi-fi, gourmet coffee, and snacks. Come see us today!" At BMW of Minnetonka, we believe in ''MARKET VALUE PRICING'' all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG1FA439681
Stock: B7536B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $12,980Fair Deal
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited108,190 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, One Owner Carfax, 14 Detailed Service Records On Carfax, **PANORAMIC MOONROOF**, **Rear View Camera**, Azera Limited, 4D Sedan, 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, Diamond White Pearl, camel Leather, Front dual zone A/C, Navigation System, Option Group 02. Clean CARFAX. A/C Seat(s)ABS BrakesAir ConditioningAlloy WheelsAM/FM StereoAutomatic TransmissionAuxiliary Audio InputBluetoothCD AudioCruise ControlFront Seat HeatersInfinity Sound SystemLeather SeatsMemory Seat(s)Navigation SystemOverhead AirbagsPanoramic SunroofParking SensorsPower LocksPower MirrorsPower Seat(s)Power WindowsRear DefrosterRear Seat HeatersRear SunshadeRear View CameraSatellite Radio ReadySide AirbagsSmart KeyTechnology PackageTraction Control19/28 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !All Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 St
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG8FA443033
Stock: 11267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- New Listing$15,000Fair Deal
2015 Hyundai Azera Base45,443 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
Navigation, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Backup Camera, Premium Audio, USB Port, black Leather. Odometer is 18174 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 2015 Hyundai Azera FWD Eclipse Black 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic20/29 City/Highway MPGWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG7FA476219
Stock: LS015991A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $9,980Fair Deal | $474 below market
2015 Hyundai Azera Base122,175 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG4FA454078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,995
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited41,443 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Connection AL - Montgomery / Alabama
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited! Eclipse Black over Beige Leather! LOADED with Navigation Rear camera Panoramic sunroof Lane departure warning Forward collision warning Blind spot detection Rear park assist Heated and Cooled seats Heated rear seats Infinity 550 watt Logic 7 surround soundCD XM radio HD radio USB AUX Bluetooth Power rear sunshade with manual side window shades HID headlights LED fog lights and more! Non smokers car! Factory warranty! Excellent condition! PRICE REDUCED FROM $19995!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG1FA487973
Stock: 487973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,500
2015 Hyundai Azera Base44,319 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoWorld of Conway - Conway / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! **BEST INTERNET PRICING**. 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy. 2015 Hyundai Azera FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V20/29 City/Highway MPGGood Cars for Good People. Serving Conway, Myrtle Beach, Loris, Aynor, Georgetown, Shallotte, Tabor City, Andrews, Florence, LIttle River, and all of South Carolina.Reviews: * Plenty of standard features; smooth ride quality; quiet and spacious cabin; large trunk; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * The Hyundai Azera offers a complete performance profile delivering the comfort, power and handling that drivers value most. Azera combines a best-in-class interior space with cutting-edge interior design coming standard with a variety of premium luxury features that most competitive models only offer as options. Starting with a 12-way adjustable power driver seat featuring standard heated front and rear seats, the Azera provides plenty of entertainment and premium options for everyone such as ventilated front seats, rear side-window sunshades and a panoramic sunroof. Don't be afraid to stretch out as the Azera boasts one of the largest trunks in the sedan category with 16.3 cubic ft of space. The 3.3L V6 engine creates an effortless flow of power and surprising fuel efficiency using Gasoline Direct Injection and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing. At the push of a button, an innovative Active ECO feature modifies the 293-HP V6 engine and transmission controls for optimal fuel efficiency. Innovative Blue Link technology makes driving safer, easier and more fun. By keeping your car connected at all times, Blue Link can help you find a gas station or a shortcut, learn about mechanical issues, call for help and much more. The Azera's sophisticated navigation system delivers added convenience, safety and capability. Its centerpiece is the 6-inch, high-resolution color touchscreen display. The standard 550-watt Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound audio system includes HD Radio technology with multicasting. Safety features include rear sensors providing audible warning signals when obstacles are detected as well as a rearview camera with parking guides displayed on the navigation touchscreen to incre
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG7FA487947
Stock: 487947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $16,500Fair Deal
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited36,185 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gold Key Auto , Inc . - Waycross / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG7FA441712
Stock: 41712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,000Fair Deal
2015 Hyundai Azera Base20,142 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lash Volkswagen of White Plains - White Plains / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JGXFA474965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,931
2015 Hyundai Azera Base65,963 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
LOW MILES - 65,963! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Azera trim. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'The Azera is sharp and confidently shapely on the outside Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG6FA454325
Stock: B16557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $15,690Fair Deal
2015 Hyundai Azera Limited57,572 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phil Long Genesis Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG5FA442521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,883
2015 Hyundai Azera LimitedNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red McCombs Hyundai Northwest - San Antonio / Texas
This Moroccan Pearl 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited might be just the sedan for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $15,883. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a classic moroccan pearl exterior along with a camel interior. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! Contact Information: Red McCombs Hyundai Northwest, 13663 West Ih-10, San Antonio, TX, 78249, Phone: 2102432515, E-mail: volguin@redmac.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG1FA474608
Stock: 76203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$17,597Great Deal | $1,482 below market
2016 Hyundai Azera Limited15,747 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Veterans Parkway DriveTime - Columbus / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG5GA550154
Stock: 1030221033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,495Great Deal | $1,301 below market
2014 Hyundai Azera Limited135,500 milesDelivery available*
Performance Car Sales - River Grove / Illinois
Azera Limited!!! Leather!! Heated and Cooled seats!! New Brakes!! New Tires!!! Back Up Camera!! Navigation!!! Back Seats Are Heated!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG3EA365063
Stock: 10777
Certified Pre-Owned: No