Len Stoler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Westminster / Maryland

2015 Hyundai Azera Moroccan Pearl FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V camel Leather.20/29 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Plenty of standard features; smooth ride quality; quiet and spacious cabin; large trunk; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* The Hyundai Azera offers a complete performance profile delivering the comfort, power and handling that drivers value most. Azera combines a best-in-class interior space with cutting-edge interior design coming standard with a variety of premium luxury features that most competitive models only offer as options. Starting with a 12-way adjustable power driver seat featuring standard heated front and rear seats, the Azera provides plenty of entertainment and premium options for everyone such as ventilated front seats, rear side-window sunshades and a panoramic sunroof. Don't be afraid to stretch out as the Azera boasts one of the largest trunks in the sedan category with 16.3 cubic ft of space. The 3.3L V6 engine creates an effortless flow of power and surprising fuel efficiency using Gasoline Direct Injection and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing. At the push of a button, an innovative Active ECO feature modifies the 293-HP V6 engine and transmission controls for optimal fuel efficiency. Innovative Blue Link technology makes driving safer, easier and more fun. By keeping your car connected at all times, Blue Link can help you find a gas station or a shortcut, learn about mechanical issues, call for help and much more. The Azera's sophisticated navigation system delivers added convenience, safety and capability. Its centerpiece is the 6-inch, high-resolution color touchscreen display. The standard 550-watt Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound audio system includes HD Radio technology with multicasting. Safety features include rear sensors providing audible warning signals when obstacles are detected as well as a rearview camera with parking guides displayed on the navigation touchscreen to increase your awareness. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHFG4JG5FA487932

Stock: TTVV4822

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-09-2020