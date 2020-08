Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

Tansky Sawmill Toyota - Dublin / Ohio

Recent Arrival! 2015 Crystal Red Tintcoat Chevrolet Impala LTZ FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 DI DOHC This Chevrolet Impala has many features and is well equipped including, *Blind-Spot Monitors, Heated and Cooled Seats, Touchscreen Controls, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Backup Camera, Keyless Access, Automatic Headlights, Leather, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 11116 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.For your peace of mind, we have included over 16+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Tansky Sawmill Toyota offers some of the best values in the market!We will provide with the following documentation on any vehicle you select:* A Free Carfax Ownership and Accident History Report!* A Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection from our Toyota Factory Trained Technician!* A Detailed Market Analysis Showing You How We Arrived at Our Sale Price!*We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too.Call or Stop by Tansky Sawmill Toyota Used Cars located at 3615 W Dublin Granville Rd to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LTZ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1165S38F9158424

Stock: 2158424

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020