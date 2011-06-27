Used 2010 Toyota Avalon Consumer Reviews

Best large car Ron , 08/22/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Read many reviews I disagree with liking Avalon to a Buick. Judging strictly within the large car field based on price, features, comfort, build quality, reliability and mileage, Avalon is hands down the best. If you prefer a large car, what is wrong with a car that is well made, comfortable, reliable with a smooth ride and great gas mileage. The hype to promote other cars in the field such as the Taurus and LaCrosse is just that. These cars don't measure up to the Avalon. How does this make the Avalon an 'Old Man's car' and the others not? Report Abuse

Love this Car Patrick-Seattle , 07/13/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this, brand new, 30K, there is not a nicer car for the money on the road. Had an 03 745IL, and this compares very favorably. Nice power, quite ride, bluetooth works great, fun to drive. Ventilated seats are a great addition. I may not have the same "status" as the BMW or a Lexus, but for the money this is a crazy good car. Report Abuse

Amazing Ride comfort! Q , 03/16/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The Avalon is the most comfortable car I've ever driven and its the best car for the buck.It's not a sport sedan but it is fun to drive and the ambiance inside the cabin is amazing.Paired with the JBL 12 speaker with subwoofer at 1/3 volume and i can easily forget the 2 hour trip i make every week.The rear legroom is huge and the rear seats recline and its very comfortable.Front leather seats trim with vent cooler and warmer up front is great for all year long season temperature changes.I love this car! Report Abuse

Exceptional p teig , 06/14/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my second Avalon, my other was a 2007, and I am a committed Avalon owner. I am not sure why other reviews say the outside is bland, when I know my car receives a lot of head turns. Seriously, if you want a great car, solid construction, and durable, buy the Avalon. Report Abuse