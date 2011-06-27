  1. Home
Used 2010 Toyota Avalon XL Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,945
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,945
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,945
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,945
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,945
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Cargo Netyes
V.I.P. - Remote Engine Startyes
Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Emergency Assistance Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,945
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Exterior Colors
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Black
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Cocoa Bean Metallic
  • Silver Pine Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,945
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,945
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,945
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
