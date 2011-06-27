Estimated values
2010 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,560
|$9,314
|$10,546
|Clean
|$7,028
|$8,667
|$9,789
|Average
|$5,965
|$7,374
|$8,276
|Rough
|$4,901
|$6,081
|$6,763
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,993
|$8,631
|$9,782
|Clean
|$6,501
|$8,032
|$9,081
|Average
|$5,517
|$6,834
|$7,677
|Rough
|$4,533
|$5,635
|$6,273
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,000
|$8,604
|$9,732
|Clean
|$6,507
|$8,007
|$9,033
|Average
|$5,522
|$6,812
|$7,637
|Rough
|$4,537
|$5,617
|$6,241