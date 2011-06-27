Vehicle overview

The 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX and WRX STI are a family of high-performance sedans and hatchbacks. Based on the previous-generation Impreza and inspired by Subaru's years in international rally competition, these cars are aimed at serious driving enthusiasts who spend their weekends carving up back roads and tearing up racetracks. Although entertaining to drive, the 2014 WRX and WRX STI represent the last hurrah for the current car, as Subaru is preparing a redesigned Impreza WRX for 2015.

Accordingly, if you decide to purchase a 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX or WRX STI, you're either buying a classic streetable rally car or a performance car that's a bit past its "best by" date. Certainly, it's hard to argue with their performance numbers on paper. The base WRX has a turbocharged, 2.5-liter "boxer" four-cylinder engine rated at an impressive 265 horsepower. The STI uses a higher-performance version of this engine that makes 305 hp. In either case, getting the power to the ground is no problem thanks to standard all-wheel drive. The addition of front and rear limited-slip differentials on the STI translates to ridiculous grip, making it a cult favorite among car enthusiasts who regularly drive in foul weather.

Outside of performance, however, the 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX and WRX STI come up short in the face of newer competition. The interiors of these cars betray a significant lack of refinement: Hard plastics abound and the overall fit and finish is unimpressive for cars in this price range. What's more, the factory audio system is weak, while the optional navigation system has dated software and is more difficult to use than rivals' systems.

If you're looking for alternatives, there's really just one car that's very similar: the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, the STI's longtime rival. It, too, generates close to 300 hp that's put to the ground through a rally-bred all-wheel-drive system. Perhaps not surprisingly, it's also stuck with a similarly dated and underwhelming interior design. However, the availability of an automated manual gearbox gives the Evo potentially broader appeal in households where not everyone wants to deal with a conventional manual and its associated clutch pedal.

On the more affordable side of the spectrum, the 2014 Ford Focus ST and 2014 Volkswagen GTI offer much nicer interiors, and they're easier and more comfortable to drive on a daily basis. That said, they're both slower than the Subaru, and their front-wheel-drive layout will likely have less appeal for hard-core drivers. In the end, your choice will likely depend on what you want from your high-performance sedan or hatchback. From our standpoint, the WRX and WRX STI, though flawed, continue to offer a level of performance and appeal that's rare at this price point.