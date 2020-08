Last of it's kind bnewton_xp , 11/14/2013 8 of 10 people found this review helpful After owning a 2007 STI, I consider the 2014 STI a great improvement. Much improved seats and lower road noise over 2007 STI. 2014 STI is a bit more refined than 2007 STI, however the 2007 STI car was a bit more raw and in-your-face. I chose the hatchback over the sedan as it offers the best of both worlds in performance and utility. Plus the hatchback does not appear to draw as much attention as the sedan with the big wing. While I could've waited for the new 2015 STI, but with the next STI/WRX being more road focus I felt like the next car would lose little bit of it's rally heritage and that what makes STI unique. Report Abuse

Good car but not great hookshot , 08/22/2014 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got the 2014 hatchback STI in white. Engine: strong mid-range power, but weak top end. Some turbo lag, power comes on around 3k rims and dies off around 5.5k rpm. Redline at 7k. Fuel economy is poor even in intelligent mode which saps the power. I avg 22 mpg and I mainly drive like a grandma. Expect 18 mpg avg if you have heavy foot. Exterior: what can I say it looks aggressive. I swapped the gun metals for gold bbs and it looks good. Custom molded the base impreza mud flaps to fit. Looks great. Interior: the stock Bluetooth sucks. Seats are good not brz good. Nice overall not great. Hatchback folds down, tons of space, although u don't wanna stratch that leather. Report Abuse