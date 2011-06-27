Used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2014 Impreza WRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
Popular Package #1byes
Sport Performance 1Ayes
SPT Exhaust Package - Blackyes
SPT Exhaust Package - Silveryes
Standard Modelyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Interior Illumination Kit - Redyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Tray - Blackyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Blueyes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
Rear Cup Holder - Off Blackyes
SPT Turbo Boost Gaugeyes
STI Shift Knob 5M/T - Leather & Aluminumyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compass w/Homelink Setyes
Rear of Seat Cargo Netyes
STI Shift Knob 5M/T - Black Duraconyes
Sunshadeyes
Subwoofer/Amplifieryes
10" Powered Subwoofer for WRX/STI (Non-Navi)yes
Center Armrest Extension - Off Blackyes
Rear Gate Vertical Cargo Netyes
110v Power Outlet Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Fog Light Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Fog Light Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Exhaust Finisheryes
Cross Bar Set Fixedyes
Fog Light Kit Satin White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Satin White Pearlyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Security System Shock Sensoryes
SPT Performance Exhaustyes
Body Side Molding Crystal Black Silicayes
Fog Light Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding WR Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Plasma Blue Pearlyes
Fog Light Kit WR Blue Pearlyes
Fog Light Kit Plasma Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Dark Gray Metallicyes
Bumper Coveryes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.4 cu.ft.
Length173.8 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume112.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin White Pearl
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Plasma Blue Silica
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Carbon Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/45R17 94W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
