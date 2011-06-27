Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,989
|$15,396
|$17,615
|Clean
|$12,456
|$14,750
|$16,840
|Average
|$11,390
|$13,456
|$15,290
|Rough
|$10,323
|$12,163
|$13,740
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,685
|$15,334
|$17,768
|Clean
|$12,164
|$14,690
|$16,987
|Average
|$11,123
|$13,402
|$15,423
|Rough
|$10,082
|$12,113
|$13,859
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,676
|$22,995
|$26,059
|Clean
|$18,868
|$22,029
|$24,913
|Average
|$17,253
|$20,097
|$22,620
|Rough
|$15,638
|$18,165
|$20,326
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,619
|$15,038
|$17,265
|Clean
|$12,101
|$14,406
|$16,505
|Average
|$11,065
|$13,143
|$14,986
|Rough
|$10,029
|$11,879
|$13,467
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,163
|$18,883
|$21,396
|Clean
|$15,500
|$18,090
|$20,454
|Average
|$14,173
|$16,503
|$18,572
|Rough
|$12,846
|$14,917
|$16,689
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,184
|$15,790
|$18,187
|Clean
|$12,643
|$15,126
|$17,387
|Average
|$11,561
|$13,800
|$15,786
|Rough
|$10,479
|$12,473
|$14,186
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,747
|$19,456
|$21,960
|Clean
|$16,059
|$18,638
|$20,994
|Average
|$14,684
|$17,004
|$19,061
|Rough
|$13,310
|$15,369
|$17,129
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,530
|$15,002
|$17,276
|Clean
|$12,015
|$14,371
|$16,516
|Average
|$10,987
|$13,111
|$14,996
|Rough
|$9,958
|$11,851
|$13,475
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,756
|$16,629
|$19,269
|Clean
|$13,192
|$15,930
|$18,421
|Average
|$12,063
|$14,533
|$16,726
|Rough
|$10,933
|$13,136
|$15,030