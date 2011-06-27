  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,989$15,396$17,615
Clean$12,456$14,750$16,840
Average$11,390$13,456$15,290
Rough$10,323$12,163$13,740
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,685$15,334$17,768
Clean$12,164$14,690$16,987
Average$11,123$13,402$15,423
Rough$10,082$12,113$13,859
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,676$22,995$26,059
Clean$18,868$22,029$24,913
Average$17,253$20,097$22,620
Rough$15,638$18,165$20,326
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,619$15,038$17,265
Clean$12,101$14,406$16,505
Average$11,065$13,143$14,986
Rough$10,029$11,879$13,467
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,163$18,883$21,396
Clean$15,500$18,090$20,454
Average$14,173$16,503$18,572
Rough$12,846$14,917$16,689
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,184$15,790$18,187
Clean$12,643$15,126$17,387
Average$11,561$13,800$15,786
Rough$10,479$12,473$14,186
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,747$19,456$21,960
Clean$16,059$18,638$20,994
Average$14,684$17,004$19,061
Rough$13,310$15,369$17,129
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,530$15,002$17,276
Clean$12,015$14,371$16,516
Average$10,987$13,111$14,996
Rough$9,958$11,851$13,475
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,756$16,629$19,269
Clean$13,192$15,930$18,421
Average$12,063$14,533$16,726
Rough$10,933$13,136$15,030
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,371 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza WRX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,371 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,015 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,371 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX ranges from $9,958 to $17,276, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.