Used 2014 Ford Focus ST for Sale Near Me

Cerritos Mitsubishi - Cerritos / California

-Bluetooth ABS Brakes -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Focus is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford Focus ST with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP3L95EL374303

Stock: C3805P

Certified Pre-Owned: No