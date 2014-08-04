Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    67,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,888

    $1,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    21,563 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $32,988

    $2,161 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    68,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $24,488

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    34,538 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,500

    $875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    69,627 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,990

    $929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    21,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Silver
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    66,333 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,991

    $1,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    9,485 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,991

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    40,496 miles
    Fair Deal

    $30,733

    $1,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    31,261 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    63,494 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    74,716 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,999

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    66,226 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,988

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    92,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,999

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition

    28,934 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $34,995

    $3,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Gray
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    13,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $32,995

    $2,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition

    11,146 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,995

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition in White
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition

    39,832 miles
    Good Deal

    $32,469

    $2,098 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
See all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
A future classic that you are falling in love!
havevowillhoon,04/08/2014
I brought Evo last winter after looking for a number of $40k range cars. What a great choice! Before, I relax by playing video games. Now, whenever I have downtime, I crave to drive the Evo. Evo is a wicked fun car. I can say that only the 90-05 NSX, certain 911s and a few Italian supercars can give you more exciting experience. Even the GT-R feels less crispy and exhilarating for daily driving. I have also learned a few tricked from the forum. When tailgated, take a ramp with cruise control on and watch the tailgater understeers like hell. Get winter tires, and a snow day is the best time to hoon around town and party while others are struck. What's not to love about owning an Evo?
