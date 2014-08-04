Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me

Orlando Preowned - Orlando / Florida

Save THOUSANDS at Orlando Preowned on vehicles, with no hidden fees, that are NIADA Pre-Owned Certified which includes a 3 Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty, a 7-Year/150,000 Mile Bumper To Bumper optional coverage, a FREE CARFAXÂ Vehicle History ReportTM, Comprehensive 125-Point Inspection by a Certified Technician, Car Rental Reimbursement with Towing Benefit, and 24 Hours Emergency Roadside Assistance!!! We buy only vehicles that are free of frame/structural damage. Many dealers are selling vehicles with bent frames and multiple accidents. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR Cosmic Blue Pearl 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC Turbocharged/Intercooled 6-Speed Automatic Twin Clutch with Sportronic AWD Fully Inspected!, NIADA Certified Pre-Owned, Fresh Oil Change!, Recently Serviced!, Extra Clean!, AWD. Certified. NO HIDDEN FEES! All prices are clearly marked online and on the lot. ALL PRICES ARE ACTUAL PRICES not incl sales tax, title, registration charge, license fee, a $299* pre-delivery service charge, and a dealer prep/reconditioning $895*. Ad price is for retail customers registering cars in the US. Addt'l fees for dealers/exporters. Features/options are descriptive of what can be expected. Actual options should be verified by Buyer prior to purchase. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Orlando Preowned does not assume any responsibility for errors/omissions or warrant the accuracy of the description. Carfax is a 3rd party company not affiliated with Orlando Preowned. Orlando Preowned does not endorse Carfax & disclaims all liability for any damage, economic or otherwise, which may result from the use or reliance on Carfax Report. *These charges represent costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning and adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. Thank you for choosing Orlando Preowned, "Orlando's Premier Certified Pre-Owned Dealership". All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. For more detailed information and your free Carfax Report, Trade-In Value, and Financing Preapproval, please visit our website at www.orlandopreowned.com or call us at 407-295-5565.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA32W5FV7EU014404

Stock: 014404

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-29-2020