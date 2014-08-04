Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for Sale Near Me
- 67,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,888$1,793 Below Market
- 21,563 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,988$2,161 Below Market
- 68,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,488
- 34,538 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$31,500$875 Below Market
- 69,627 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$23,990$929 Below Market
- 21,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,998
- 66,333 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,991$1,175 Below Market
- 9,485 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,991
- 40,496 miles
$30,733$1,270 Below Market
- 31,261 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,995
- 63,494 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,999
- 74,716 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,999
- 66,226 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,988
- 92,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,999
- 28,934 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,995$3,068 Below Market
- 13,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995$2,044 Below Market
- 11,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,995$757 Below Market
- 39,832 miles
$32,469$2,098 Below Market
havevowillhoon,04/08/2014
I brought Evo last winter after looking for a number of $40k range cars. What a great choice! Before, I relax by playing video games. Now, whenever I have downtime, I crave to drive the Evo. Evo is a wicked fun car. I can say that only the 90-05 NSX, certain 911s and a few Italian supercars can give you more exciting experience. Even the GT-R feels less crispy and exhilarating for daily driving. I have also learned a few tricked from the forum. When tailgated, take a ramp with cruise control on and watch the tailgater understeers like hell. Get winter tires, and a snow day is the best time to hoon around town and party while others are struck. What's not to love about owning an Evo?
