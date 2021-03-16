What is the Terrain?

The GMC Terrain is the brand's entry-level small crossover SUV. It's related to the Chevrolet Equinox and shares technology features and powertrains. The second-generation Terrain debuted just a few years ago, but some drawbacks, including a weak base engine and bouncy ride, keep it from taking on Edmunds' top-ranked Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue.

GMC is going to make some changes for 2022. Expect the Terrain to sport updated styling and some new technology features. While we don't expect passenger or cargo space to improve with the refresh — that's one of the vehicle's minuses — the updated Terrain should build on the current model's strong points of comfort and ease of use.