2022 GMC Terrain

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: $27,000 (estimated)
2022 GMC Terrain
  • Revised exterior styling
  • More tech and driver aids
  • Part of the second Terrain generation introduced for 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 GMC Terrain Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/16/2021
What is the Terrain?

The GMC Terrain is the brand's entry-level small crossover SUV. It's related to the Chevrolet Equinox and shares technology features and powertrains. The second-generation Terrain debuted just a few years ago, but some drawbacks, including a weak base engine and bouncy ride, keep it from taking on Edmunds' top-ranked Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue.

GMC is going to make some changes for 2022. Expect the Terrain to sport updated styling and some new technology features. While we don't expect passenger or cargo space to improve with the refresh — that's one of the vehicle's minuses — the updated Terrain should build on the current model's strong points of comfort and ease of use.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The GMC Terrain is a solid but unexceptional crossover in a crowded field of small SUVs. Updates for 2022 should help it better compete against class leaders.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 GMC Terrain.

