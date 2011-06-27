Used 2002 Subaru Forester L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.1 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3140 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Height65 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Sedona Red Pearl
  • Blue Ridge Pearl
  • Aspen White
  • Sierra Gold Metallic
  • Savanna Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige Leather
  • Beige Cloth
  • Gray Leather
  • Gray Cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P205/70R15 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles