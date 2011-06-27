Estimated values
2002 Subaru Forester S AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,585
|$2,703
|$3,287
|Clean
|$1,426
|$2,431
|$2,960
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,886
|$2,306
|Rough
|$789
|$1,341
|$1,652
2002 Subaru Forester S AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Leather Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,051
|$1,460
|$1,671
|Clean
|$946
|$1,313
|$1,505
|Average
|$735
|$1,019
|$1,173
|Rough
|$523
|$724
|$840
2002 Subaru Forester S AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,426
|$2,351
|$2,834
|Clean
|$1,283
|$2,114
|$2,552
|Average
|$996
|$1,640
|$1,988
|Rough
|$710
|$1,166
|$1,424
2002 Subaru Forester L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,203
|$1,985
|$2,392
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,785
|$2,154
|Average
|$840
|$1,385
|$1,678
|Rough
|$599
|$985
|$1,202
2002 Subaru Forester S AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,285
|$2,756
|Clean
|$1,242
|$2,055
|$2,482
|Average
|$965
|$1,594
|$1,934
|Rough
|$688
|$1,133
|$1,385
2002 Subaru Forester S AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,385
|$2,308
|$2,788
|Clean
|$1,246
|$2,075
|$2,511
|Average
|$968
|$1,610
|$1,956
|Rough
|$690
|$1,145
|$1,401
2002 Subaru Forester L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,198
|$2,171
|$2,680
|Clean
|$1,078
|$1,952
|$2,413
|Average
|$837
|$1,514
|$1,880
|Rough
|$597
|$1,077
|$1,347