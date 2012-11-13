Used 2012 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 248,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,100$1,486 Below Market
Bob Howard Toyota - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2012 Honda Pilot. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Quality and prestige abound with this Honda Pilot Touring. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. More information about the 2012 Honda Pilot: Honda is recognized for the quality of its design and engineering, and the 2012 Pilot is no exception. However, the true value and strength of the Honda Pilot is its roomy interior, which features seating for up to eight passengers. The Pilot's 87.0 cubic feet of cargo space make it great for hauling too. Interesting features of this model are excellent safety, Practical, competitive pricing, and three-row seating We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H94CB062938
Stock: CB062938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 88,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,984$3,039 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H57CB014437
Stock: 5014437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 111,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,495
Bluebonnet Motors - New Braunfels / Texas
FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! EX-L trim, Taffeta White exterior and Gray interior. Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate.KEY FEATURES ON THIS PILOT INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. Honda EX-L with Taffeta White exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5700 RPM*.BEST IN CLASS: Honda PILOT"Legroom is more than adequate in all three rows, an unusual and welcome attribute in this class." -- Kelley Blue Book. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy.VISIT US TODAYBluebonnet has been in business since 1984. We are committed to offering our customers the very best service at the very best price. We know the cornerstone of our business is You, the customer. Bluebonnet is a 16 time President's Award winner, plus we are America's only 8 time Triple Crown Award winner for sales volume and customer satisfaction. Bluebonnet is one of the Top 100 volume Ford stores in the USA and leads South Texas in F-Series pickup sales.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H7XCB038071
Stock: UB038071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 145,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$2,096 Below Market
Davis Acura - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
**BRAND NEW REAR BRAKES AND ROTORS INSTALLED!!**, **BRAND NEW PA STATE INSPECTION AND EMISSIONS!!**, BRAND NEW REAR SHOCKS!!, ***3RD ROW SEATING!***, ***4x4 - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!***, ***V6 - UNBELIEVABLE PICK-UP! -- DON'T SETTLE FOR THE 4CYL!!***, Aluminum Wheels, DVD Entertainment System, Leather Seats, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, Power Package, Sunroof/Moonroof. FREE Vehicle History Report, Easy 10 Minute Credit Approvals. Sales Tax, Tag, Doc, Title, Registration Fees are additional. Please contact dealer to verify price, options and other vehicle details. Feel the Davis Difference - You will receive Unlimited FREE Hand car washes, whether or not your vehicle is in for service and FREE PA State Inspection! Prices based on dealer financing. . Pricing assumes $1,695 Cash or Trade. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798.All advertised prices do not include dealer installed options, dealer addendum, government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H6XCB013295
Stock: 2209160B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 141,253 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,989$2,662 Below Market
Runde Ford of Manchester - Manchester / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H91CB041464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 192,543 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,999$1,224 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2012 Honda Pilot 4dr 4WD 4dr EX-L features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H55CB057275
Stock: WYC-057275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 100,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,411$2,612 Below Market
Team Nissan - Vineland / New Jersey
Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Bluetooth Connection, 3rd Row Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H50CB053702
Stock: 190589A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 137,548 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
*NAVIGATION SYSTEM*, *SUNROOF/ MOONROOF*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *THIRD ROW SEAT*, *POWER TAILGATE*, *TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL*, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, *POWER SEATS*, *TOWING PACKAGE*, *BLUETOOTH *, *REMOTE ENTRY*, *FOG LIGHTS*. 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L w/ Navigation, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather, 3rd Row FWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC VCM 24V 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.312 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System (246 Watt), Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and XM Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H77CB024418
Stock: N024418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 110,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,018$1,188 Below Market
Car Factory Direct - Milford / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H45CB006334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,781 miles
$10,600$1,794 Below Market
Hilton Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hardeeville / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H57CB008945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Best Buy Auto - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H67CB010476
Stock: 10476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,668 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,998$1,562 Below Market
Prospect Auto Sales (MA) - Waltham / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot LX with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H29CB002382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$641 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Dayton - Dayton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot LX with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H22CB004037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,900$1,478 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2012 Honda Pilot 4dr 4WD 4dr EX-L features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polished Metal Metallic with a Gray Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H53CB069022
Stock: HONDA-CB069022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 98,286 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,990$1,729 Below Market
Nelson Mazda - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2012 Honda Pilot LX Polished Metal Metallic FWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC VCM 24V Aluminum Wheels, Power Package, Premium Sound Package, Safety Package, Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Seat, Rear air conditioning.Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! Car buying made easy: It's the Nelson Difference! Come in today to experience shopping the way it should be: non-commission Client Advisors, no-hassle return policy, coverage for the unexpected, and up front ONE PRICE.Our internet staff is dedicated to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience! Call today to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot LX with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H26CB004374
Stock: 19163P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 130,379 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$11,933$1,103 Below Market
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L Polished Metal Metallic with CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, and more!Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 7 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, XM Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 4.312 Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LEATHER 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H50CB045664
Stock: DD1873BJ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 164,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,499
Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas
Load your family inside the 2012 Honda Pilot Touring featuring Navigation System, Rear-view Camera, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connection, CD Player, Entertainment System, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seat(s), and much more. This is a Clean Carfax vehicle. At Lute Riley Honda you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H99CB037009
Stock: YCB037009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 100,405 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,990$1,794 Below Market
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2012 Honda Pilot 4dr 4WD 4dr Touring with RES & Navi features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polished Metal Metallic with a Gray Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF4H91CB029086
Stock: 029086CH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Pilot searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Pilot
- 5(45%)
- 4(31%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(10%)
Related Honda Pilot info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
- Used INFINITI QX50 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Fit Lansing MI
- Used Honda Insight Santa Rosa CA
- Used Honda Fit Lancaster PA
- Used Honda Fit Scottsdale AZ
- Used Honda Fit Arlington VA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Des Moines IA
- Used Honda CR-Z Raleigh NC
- Used Honda Insight Virginia Beach VA
- Used Honda CR-Z Everett WA
- Used Honda Insight Pittsburgh PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2012 Wilmington DE
- Used Honda Fit 2016 Allentown PA
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2018 Riverside CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento