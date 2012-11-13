Used 2012 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me

Bob Howard Toyota - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

We are excited to offer this 2012 Honda Pilot. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Quality and prestige abound with this Honda Pilot Touring. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. More information about the 2012 Honda Pilot: Honda is recognized for the quality of its design and engineering, and the 2012 Pilot is no exception. However, the true value and strength of the Honda Pilot is its roomy interior, which features seating for up to eight passengers. The Pilot's 87.0 cubic feet of cargo space make it great for hauling too. Interesting features of this model are excellent safety, Practical, competitive pricing, and three-row seating We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Honda Pilot Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNYF4H94CB062938

Stock: CB062938

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020