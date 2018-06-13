Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California

Navigation System Package Tilt & Slide Moonroof Premium Package For Navigation Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Carpet Cargo Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Atomic Silver Black; Nuluxe Seat Material This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of South Bay is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Lexus CT CT 200h with 27,602mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Lexus CT. This 2017 Lexus CT has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Lexus CT CT 200h is sure to sell fast. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHKD5BH2H2285859

Stock: H2285859

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020