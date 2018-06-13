Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me
- 33,915 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,500
- 35,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999$3,634 Below Market
- 19,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,719
- 25,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,000$3,133 Below Market
- 21,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,980$2,639 Below Market
- 13,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,800$3,845 Below Market
- 39,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$3,999 Below Market
- 31,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,895$3,061 Below Market
- 23,608 miles
$19,995$3,027 Below Market
- 38,867 miles
$18,269$4,111 Below Market
- 26,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999$3,239 Below Market
- 33,025 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,895
- 27,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,200$1,928 Below Market
- 17,625 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,937$1,995 Below Market
- certified
2017 Lexus CT 200h43,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,588$2,355 Below Market
- 22,266 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,142$2,412 Below Market
- 13,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,491$1,393 Below Market
- 70,549 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,698$2,517 Below Market
Gary Ellis,06/13/2018
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Having owned/driven a Prius for 3 years, I stepped up to the CT200 and never looked back. Door panels and side thickness are all in actual car proportions on the CT, not like the flimsy, weight saving build of the Prius. Though there is a reduction in mpg, it's well worth it for being in a solid car with excellent handling. Now that I no longer tear up the road, I'm fine with the CVT yet, Sports Mode can still kick you in the pants when you want it.
