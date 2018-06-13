Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me

474 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CT 200h Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 474 listings
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in White
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    33,915 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    35,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $3,634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    19,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,719

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    25,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,000

    $3,133 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    21,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,980

    $2,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    13,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,800

    $3,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in White
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    39,137 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $3,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    31,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,895

    $3,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    23,608 miles
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $3,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    38,867 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,269

    $4,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    26,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,999

    $3,239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    33,025 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,895

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    27,603 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,200

    $1,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    17,625 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,937

    $1,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    43,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,588

    $2,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    22,266 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $23,142

    $2,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    13,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,491

    $1,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    70,549 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,698

    $2,517 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus CT 200h searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 474 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus CT 200h
  4. Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus CT 200h

Read recent reviews for the Lexus CT 200h
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Lexus CT200h: A Prius that's actually a real car!
Gary Ellis,06/13/2018
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Having owned/driven a Prius for 3 years, I stepped up to the CT200 and never looked back. Door panels and side thickness are all in actual car proportions on the CT, not like the flimsy, weight saving build of the Prius. Though there is a reduction in mpg, it's well worth it for being in a solid car with excellent handling. Now that I no longer tear up the road, I'm fine with the CVT yet, Sports Mode can still kick you in the pants when you want it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
CT 200h
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus CT 200h info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings