Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me

Integrity Auto Sales - Sacramento / California

Call or text (916) 235-9489 for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle, schedule your test drive and more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHKD5BH2H2286218

Stock: 5236

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-10-2020