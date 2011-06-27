Used 2018 BMW 2 Series for Sale Near Me
- $27,991Great Deal
Certified 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i19,774 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Premium Package Premium Package Enhanced Navigation System Moonroof Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Light Alloy (Style 384) Mineral White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Navigation System Fineline Stream Wood Trim W/Pearl Chrome Highlight Luxury Package Apple Carplay Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Sensatec Upholstery Front Sport Seats Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J1C5XJVD09255
Stock: JVD09255
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$23,999Great Deal | $2,724 below market
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i26,693 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Check out this 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i before it's too late!*This BMW 2 Series Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Bi-Color (Style 725) -inc: Double-spoke, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Tires: P205/50R17 AS Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J1C54JVB98699
Stock: TJVB98699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- Price Drop$27,500Great Deal | $3,532 below market
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive30,185 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Cincinnati - Cincinnati / Ohio
White 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive 2D Coupe AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 16V TwinPower Turbo Clean Auto Check, Non-Smoker, Passed Dealer Inspection, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Aerodynamic Kit, Aluminum Hexagon Trim w/High Gloss Black Highlight, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Sport Seats, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Navigation System, Power Front Seats, Premium Package Enhanced, Rear Spoiler, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Information, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Double-Spoke (Style 461M).Recent Arrival! 24/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J3C59JVA52312
Stock: 5008111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $28,995Good Deal | $2,624 below market
Certified 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i16,871 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
Premium Package Premium Package Enhanced Seaside Blue Metallic Driving Assistance Package Apple Carplay Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Oyster/Black; Sensatec Upholstery Sport Leather Steering Wheel W/Black Stitching Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic Wheels: 17" X 7.5" Bi-Color (Style 725) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J1C56JVD09477
Stock: JVD09477
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $31,990Good Deal | $724 below market
Certified 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive13,373 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Black Sapphire 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 16V TwinPower Turbo Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Premium Package, Remote Services, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Fr & 18 x 8.0 Rr (Style 384).Recent Arrival! 24/33 City/Highway MPGBMW Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Multipoint Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Roadside AssistanceBMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 13,373! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, APPLE CARPLAY , WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" LIGHT ALLOY (STYLE. PREMIUM PACKAGE ENHANCED, Turbo, PREMIUM PACKAGE.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, PREMIUM PACKAGE ENHANCED Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Moonroof, Universal Garage-Door Opener, WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" LIGHT ALLOY (STYLE 384) Double-spoke, Tires: P225/40R18 AS Run-Flat, APPLE CARPLAY.ABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J3C57JVA52289
Stock: JVA52289
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $34,988Good Deal | $1,233 below market
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i17,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! *CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE*, *LEATHER*, *NAVIGATION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, All Books, Keys & Service Records, Premium Sound System, *LOCAL TRADE*, *ONE OWNER*, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Blind-Spot Monitors, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Touchscreen Controls. 2018 BMW 2 Series M240i Seaside Blue Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6483 miles below market average! Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale has always been a family business that cares about delivering the best possible purchase and service experience to our customers. Thank you for considering Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to serving you for many years to come. All prices plus dealer installed equipment or accessories and based on financing being obtained with Grieco Chevrolet Fort Lauderdale. See dealer for complete details. All prices reflect nine hundred ninety eight cash or trade. Must Finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees. Chevrolet service oil change and multi-point vehicle inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series M240i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J5C51JVC07513
Stock: KBFL6231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- New Listing$28,995Good Deal | $2,617 below market
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive13,035 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paul Miller BMW - Wayne / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BMW is offering contact-less Delivery &Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Precautions and sanitation of vehicles & facility ***ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 6 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 33 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, PREMIUM PACKAGE, TURBOCHARGED, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J3C51JVA52451
Stock: 201555B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $34,995
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive10,604 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
ONLY 10,604 Miles! Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PREMIUM PACKAGE ENHANCED, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels. TIBBFX.KEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbochargedOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE ENHANCED Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Universal Garage-Door Opener BMW 230i xDrive with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black SensaTec/Red Stitching interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2K1C56JVB28926
Stock: P63595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $38,870
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i2,891 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
TIBBFX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series M240i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J5C5XJVC07199
Stock: P69699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- $33,820
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i2,265 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
TIBBFX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J1C50JVD09376
Stock: P69781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- $35,895
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive8,596 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 250 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2K1C59JVD41501
Stock: P69572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2020
- $38,820
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive6,772 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J7C54JVD60818
Stock: P69843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- $36,795
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i9,153 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 250 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series M240i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J5C59JVC07520
Stock: P69526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- Price Drop$32,791
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive4,564 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Michaels Autos - Orlando / Florida
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE. CALL OR E-MAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT US AT 7040 EAST COLONIAL DRIVE IN ORLANDO. YOU CAN ALSO CHAT LIVE WITH US ONLINE AT www.mikeauto.net. Michaels Autos... DRIVE GOOD - FEEL GOOD. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J3C58JVD49006
Stock: 12056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $31,995Fair Deal
Certified 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i17,001 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Irvine BMW - Irvine / California
Very low mileage, gorgeous color combination, very clean, BMW Certified with Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Navigation/GPS, Premium Package, Heated Seats, Drivers Assist Package, Park Distance Control, Rear view camera, Sport Automatic Transmission, CARFAX 1 Owner, ***RIGHT NOW BMW FINANCIAL IS OFFERING AGGRESSIVE FINANCING PROGRAMS ON CERTIFIED VEHICLES***, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Driving Assistance Package, Front dual zone A/C, Hands-Free Bluetooth USB Audio Connection, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, In-Dash CD Player, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Remote Services, Speed Limit Information. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind. BMW Certified Pre-Owned: Covers you for 1 year/Unlimited miles* whichever comes first, after the expiration of the 4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle/SAV Limited Warranty for a total of 5 years/Unlimited miles and up to 5 years of BMW Roadside Assistance and BMW AssistTM Emergency Call, which includes Automatic Collision Notification, and TeleService are included. From a dead battery or flat tire, to lock-out service, towing service and emergency valet service, BMW Roadside Assistance provides you on-the-road assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year ' even when someone else is driving your BMW. Also, BMW Roadside Assistance service representatives are always on hand to provide you with free, easy-to-read maps and directions. And for even greater peace of mind, BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with BMW AssistTM Emergency Call feature, which includes automatic collision notification and TeleService for the duration of Certification. Please call or stop by for a test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J1C5XJVD08851
Stock: P37627
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $35,995Fair Deal
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i24,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 24,125! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.WHO WE ARENorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series M240i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J5C52JVB27895
Stock: UDVB27895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$37,998
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i12,062 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Garland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Garland / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series M240i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2N1C53JVC28005
Stock: 19161578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $37,998
2018 BMW 2 Series M240i11,583 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Kearny Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Diego / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: EXECUTIVE VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 2 Series M240i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2N1C51JVC27791
Stock: 18256754
Certified Pre-Owned: No