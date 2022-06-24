What is the Z4?

In a time when trucks and SUVs are flying off dealer lots, there are few people considering small, sporty roadsters. BMW, with its Z4, is among the handful of automakers keeping this vehicle style alive. That said, an automaker can only suffer slow sales on a vehicle for so long, and the future remains murky for the Z4.

This third-generation Z4 was redesigned in 2019, making it a great showcase for high-tech features such as an automated parking system and a 10.25-inch center touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Our editors have also praised both the Z4's engine choices, its spacious interior and excellent cabin noise reduction.

We should note that this roadster isn't an all-out sports car. The Z4's strengths lean more toward comfort, technology and straight-line acceleration than handling. If you are looking for more performance, you might want to consider the Z4's convertible competitors such as the Jaguar F-Type, Porsche 718 Boxster, Chevrolet Corvette and Audi TT.

As for the 2023 BMW Z4, the automaker has confirmed that it will announce updates for the Z4 in the fourth quarter of 2022. This means we're not likely to see the car until early 2023. Any changes are likely to be mostly cosmetic, though, since there's little incentive for BMW to tinker with the engines of a niche car.