2022 Nissan Sentra S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,610
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG33 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/39 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.6/483.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower149 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque146 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity921 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Trunk Package +$120
Electronics Package +$440
Lighting Package +$500
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat +$205
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Clear Rear Bumper Protector +$75
Rear Spoiler +$345
Splash Guards +$200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,036 lbs.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,957 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height56.9 in.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum payload921 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.5 in.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
