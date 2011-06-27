2022 Nissan Sentra S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,610
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|33 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|33 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|29/39 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.4 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|359.6/483.6 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|149 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|146 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|921 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Trunk Package
|+$120
|Electronics Package
|+$440
|Lighting Package
|+$500
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat
|+$205
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|Front hip room
|53.5 in.
|Front leg room
|44.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Clear Rear Bumper Protector
|+$75
|Rear Spoiler
|+$345
|Splash Guards
|+$200
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,036 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|110.3 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|3,957 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|Height
|56.9 in.
|Length
|182.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|921 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.5 in.
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Wheel base
|106.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|full wheel covers
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P205/60R H tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Nissan Sentra S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 1999
- Used Ford EcoSport
- Used MINI Clubman 2018
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 1996
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2008
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2009
- Used Jaguar E-PACE 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2001
- Used FIAT 500X
- Used Toyota Camry Solara 1999
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- MINI Convertible 2022
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2021
- 2022 Volvo V60
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
- Toyota RAV4 2022
Other models to consider
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- Audi Q5 2022
- 2022 Audi Q7
- 2022 A3
- 2022 Audi A6
- 2021 Audi A6
- 2022 e-tron
- 2022 R8
- 2021 Q7
- 2022 Q8
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- 2022 Honda Accord
- 2022 Tesla Model 3
- Honda Civic 2022
- 2022 Toyota Camry
- 2022 Chrysler 300
- Mazda 6 2021
- 2022 Dodge Charger
- 2021 AMG GT
- Nissan Altima 2022
Latest updates on new cars
- 2023 Ford Bronco News
- 2023 Toyota Sienna News
- 2023 Lexus RX 350 News
- 2023 Cadillac Escalade News
- 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class News
Other models
- Used Toyota Gr-Supra in Converse, TX
- Used Buick Encore in Mission, KS
- Used Mclaren 570S in Hacienda Heights, CA
- Used Lincoln MKX in Augusta, ME
- Used Jeep Renegade in Bartlett, IL
- Used Lexus LS-460 in Radcliff, KY
- Used Audi A4 in Newark, DE
- Used Ford Taurus in Crawfordsville, IN
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hatchback in Palatka, FL
- Used Maserati Granturismo-Convertible in Carmel, NY
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in Avenel, NJ
- Used Bentley Continental-Gt in Libertyville, IL
- Used Chrysler 200 in Madison, AL
- Used Toyota Rav4 in Shelbyville, IN
- Used Ford Explorer in Arlington, MA
- Used Nissan GT-R in Rutherford, NJ
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander-Sport in West Sacramento, CA
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Bronxville, NY
- Used BMW 3-Series in Lady Lake, FL
- Used Cadillac XT5 in Southlake, TX
- Used Ferrari F12-Berlinetta in Deer Park, NY
- Used Toyota Corolla-Im in Irwin, PA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Plug-In-Hybrid in Hicksville, NY
- Used Audi A7 in Emmaus, PA
- Used Jeep Liberty in Shrewsbury, MA
- Used Kia Sportage in Galveston, TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500 in Lewes, DE
- Used Subaru Crosstrek in Somerset, NJ
- Used Nissan Frontier in Palm Harbor, FL
- Used Nissan Kicks in Mattapan, MA