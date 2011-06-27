Used 2005 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews
Frustrated!
Bought this car from the orignal owner with low mileage 30K, seemed like a realiable car. The car well kept, inside and out. Too top it off we did our homework, called the dealership... the lady bought in her car faithfully for service since she bought the car. Only thing was there was a nail in the tire which they fixed 2 months ago. Had the car for 3 weeks with no problem then all of a sudden one morning the car had a hard time starting up. Bought into the dealership the very next day and they said that I had a blown headgasket. Nissisan claims it was a defect and costs $1800 to be fixed! AGGHH!
Love this Car
I bought my SE-R new in 2004 it now has 240k miles on it and is still fast and super fun to drive. I have done nothing but routine maintenance with my biggest repair being tie rod ends. I did a lot of highway driving but 240k with ice cold ac and everything works fine is very impressive. Im looking to put 300k on this car. My last nissan uad 279k
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2005 Sentra Special Edition 1.8L Auto
An excellent vehicle to own and drive, has made my commute (~66 miles/day, + trips to client sites = 100+ miles occasionally) affordable. Blew a head gasket while still under warranty (~48K), needed a chip download to eliminate rough shifting. I've avoided replacing two expensive lights - fog light broke from being packed with snow and 3rd brake light went out. Other than that, no problems and I've had no expensive repairs. Has performed great in NE winter; even managed to get up a ~10% unplowed incline to our winter rental in NH. Previously owned a Nissan Truck (350K) so I'm not expecting any problems with the engine or tranny and I'm at 123K now.
Reliable
Got this car from my mom in 2013 with 120,000 miles. She purchased this brand new in 2005. it now has 180,000 miles on it. I drive so far to and from work everyday. Still running great and only had to do maintenance. Didnt have to replace anything prematurely.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Can't wait to get rid of this nightmare!
I purchased my 2005 Sentra SE back in 2008, and the best decision I made was to get an extended warranty. Things break on this car that just shouldn't for the age and miles. My head gasket went out at 38K, my motor mounts all went out at 82K. I've had sensors randomly fail, causing the car to stall on the highway. Overall, I'm at the point where I'm just expecting it to break again at any time. If I could afford a new car, this thing would be gone in a heartbeat. It's a money pit, pure and simple, and the nightmare doesn't appear to be ending any time soon.
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
Related Used 2005 Nissan Sentra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019