Used 2005 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Frustrated! bigisland808 , 08/17/2011 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Bought this car from the orignal owner with low mileage 30K, seemed like a realiable car. The car well kept, inside and out. Too top it off we did our homework, called the dealership... the lady bought in her car faithfully for service since she bought the car. Only thing was there was a nail in the tire which they fixed 2 months ago. Had the car for 3 weeks with no problem then all of a sudden one morning the car had a hard time starting up. Bought into the dealership the very next day and they said that I had a blown headgasket. Nissisan claims it was a defect and costs $1800 to be fixed! AGGHH! Report Abuse

Love this Car todd lovell , 10/09/2015 SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought my SE-R new in 2004 it now has 240k miles on it and is still fast and super fun to drive. I have done nothing but routine maintenance with my biggest repair being tie rod ends. I did a lot of highway driving but 240k with ice cold ac and everything works fine is very impressive. Im looking to put 300k on this car. My last nissan uad 279k Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2005 Sentra Special Edition 1.8L Auto NewEnglandDevil , 06/15/2009 18 of 18 people found this review helpful An excellent vehicle to own and drive, has made my commute (~66 miles/day, + trips to client sites = 100+ miles occasionally) affordable. Blew a head gasket while still under warranty (~48K), needed a chip download to eliminate rough shifting. I've avoided replacing two expensive lights - fog light broke from being packed with snow and 3rd brake light went out. Other than that, no problems and I've had no expensive repairs. Has performed great in NE winter; even managed to get up a ~10% unplowed incline to our winter rental in NH. Previously owned a Nissan Truck (350K) so I'm not expecting any problems with the engine or tranny and I'm at 123K now. Report Abuse

Reliable Xy San , 08/24/2015 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Got this car from my mom in 2013 with 120,000 miles. She purchased this brand new in 2005. it now has 180,000 miles on it. I drive so far to and from work everyday. Still running great and only had to do maintenance. Didnt have to replace anything prematurely. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse