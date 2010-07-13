Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

Navigation System High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps Convenience Pkg Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Tow-Hitch Receiver W/Ball Mount 3rd Row Seat Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Roof Rack Crossbars Preferred Accessory Package Cargo Area Tonneau Cover Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Ecru; Leather Seat Trim Tungsten Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2010 Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL we recently got in. ONE OF A KIND * VERY RARE PACKAGE , ECRU FULL LEATHER INTERIOR , 3RD ROW POWER SEAT ,new brakes 2 KEYS , BOOKS, ROOF BARS , NAVIGATION, DVD , NEW F SPORT FACTORY RIMS AND TIRES *** Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL that you won't find in your average vehicle. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. The GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 112,534mi put on this Lexus. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL . Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL looks like has never been used. This Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL features a fully-equipped entertainment package for you and your passengers to enjoy wherever you go. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. The new tires on this Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL are the ultimate complement to an already exquisite vehicle. More information about the 2010 Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL: This is one luxury SUV that's actually utilitarian in addition to being extremely comfortable and quiet. It has a ladder frame like the sport-utes of old and can tow up to 6500 pounds. Ruts and rocks mean nothing to its suspension, and there are enough gadgets inside to keep the non-outdoorsy occupants entertained in the second and third rows of seating. Interesting features of this model are One of the few true SUVs left on the market, solid towing capability, and lots of luxury and technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBM7FX4A5008596

Stock: A5008596

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020