Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

795 listings
GX 460 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 795 listings
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    72,456 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,941

    $4,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium

    142,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,998

    $2,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    112,560 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,739

    $2,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    95,279 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,777

    $3,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    109,828 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,572

    $2,873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    111,133 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,450

    $2,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    100,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,995

    $3,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    113,218 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,692

    $3,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium in White
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium

    94,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,995

    $344 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    100,874 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,931

    $1,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    133,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,998

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    108,462 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,900

    $1,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460
    certified

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    19,990 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,900

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    106,732 miles

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in White
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    167,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,993

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium

    124,195 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,988

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460

    99,937 miles

    $19,795

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium in White
    used

    2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium

    134,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 795 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GX 460

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5
3rd Lexus GX
Mark ,07/13/2010
This luxury SUV is as advertised. Smooth ride, outstanding quality, safe and great projected resale value. Significant improvements on almost every element of the 2010 GX. Road manners are superb! Handling is very good for a larger SUV. Availability of color and model combinations is very limited.
