Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me
- 72,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,941$4,705 Below Market
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2010 Lexus GX 4dr 460 features a 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Satin Cashmere Metallic with a Sepia Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Comfort Plus Package, Convenience Package, Preferred Accessory Package, 9 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Intuitive Parking Assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Electrochromic Power-Folding Outside Mirrors, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated running boards, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Cargo Mat, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Wood & Leather-Trimmed Shift Knob, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Cargo Net, Cross Bars (Discontinued), Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.909 Axle Ratio, 1 Owner, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9A5010327
Stock: A5010327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 142,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,998$2,011 Below Market
Nourse Toyota - Chillicothe / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX6A5003413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,560 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,739$2,322 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Navigation System High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps Convenience Pkg Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Tow-Hitch Receiver W/Ball Mount 3rd Row Seat Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Roof Rack Crossbars Preferred Accessory Package Cargo Area Tonneau Cover Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Ecru; Leather Seat Trim Tungsten Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2010 Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL we recently got in. ONE OF A KIND * VERY RARE PACKAGE , ECRU FULL LEATHER INTERIOR , 3RD ROW POWER SEAT ,new brakes 2 KEYS , BOOKS, ROOF BARS , NAVIGATION, DVD , NEW F SPORT FACTORY RIMS AND TIRES *** Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL that you won't find in your average vehicle. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. The GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 112,534mi put on this Lexus. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL . Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL looks like has never been used. This Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL features a fully-equipped entertainment package for you and your passengers to enjoy wherever you go. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. The new tires on this Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL are the ultimate complement to an already exquisite vehicle. More information about the 2010 Lexus GX 460,f SPORT, DVD, LEATHER , EXCEPTIONAL: This is one luxury SUV that's actually utilitarian in addition to being extremely comfortable and quiet. It has a ladder frame like the sport-utes of old and can tow up to 6500 pounds. Ruts and rocks mean nothing to its suspension, and there are enough gadgets inside to keep the non-outdoorsy occupants entertained in the second and third rows of seating. Interesting features of this model are One of the few true SUVs left on the market, solid towing capability, and lots of luxury and technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX4A5008596
Stock: A5008596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 95,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,777$3,520 Below Market
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Lexus GX also includes Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Moonroof, ABS Brakes, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM.REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Lexus purchase. WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Navigation System with Mark Levinson Audio. This Lexus GX 460 also includes Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Moonroof, ABS Brakes, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have all keys - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0A5002729
Stock: C872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 109,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,572$2,873 Below Market
Butch Davis Chevrolet - Ripley / Mississippi
2010 Lexus GX 460 4WD with NAV for sale - $0 down with good credit or $2695 recommended down with bad credit! This sharp looking vehicle has Black Onyx paint with Ecru leather interior. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender.VEHICLE DETAILS - Only 109K miles, Clean Carfax, 4.6L V8 engine, 4 wheel drive, Automatic transmission, Navigation system, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Middle row captains chairs, Third row seating, Rear Climate package, Heated - Cooled - Memory - Power seats, XM radio, SOS, Bluetooth, Pushbutton Keyless start, Luggage rack, Running boards, 18 inch alloy wheels, and much more.EXTENDED WARRANY AVAILABLE! - For a few extra dollars per month you can add a Deluxe warranty with a $0 deductible!LOW FIXED NO HAGGLE PRICING! - Drive a little, save a lot! All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender. Make short drive to Ripley MS and save big on your next vehicle purchase!DO YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT? On the spot financing, $0 down payment, and terms up to 84 months! As a Chevrolet dealer, we have national agreements with banks offering financing options that most local banks and credit unions can not compete with. The combination of low rates and flexible terms we offer allow our customers to GET A LOW MONTHLY PAYMENT, often for much less than they expect.DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT? Don't sweat it! Put as low as $2695 down and drive this vehicle home today. At Butch Davis Chevrolet, your job and your down payment will get you approved. Get in the vehicle you want now, with NO CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED!FREE CARFAX! - No funny business! A free Carfax History Report is provided on every vehicle we stock.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME! We will pay top dollar for your trade. Bring your vehicle to our dealership, get the most money for your trade in, and trade up to the vehicle of your dreams!COME VISIT US! - We are open 10-7 Tuesday thru Friday and 10-4 on Saturday.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX8A5010495
Stock: P3470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 111,133 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,450$2,829 Below Market
Schicker Ford of Union - Union / Missouri
*CALLL or TEXT 636-224-8576 **It's here The LABOR DAY SALES EVENT**, Leather heated/cooled memory front bucket seats, 3rd row seats, moon roof, back up camera, navigation, push button start, running boards, 4DR sport utility, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V with Dual VVT-i, 6-speed automatic transmission with OD, 4WD, 18" 6-spoke aluminum alloy, rear swing-out tailgate with pop-up window, keyless entry, split folding rear bench seat, XM satellite radio (service required), AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer : MP3/WMA capability / USB/iPod input / Bluetooth streaming audio / automatic sound levelizer / speakers, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ABS and driveline traction control, curtain 1st and 2nd row airbags, dual stage driver and passenger seat-mounted side airbags, tire specific low tire pressure warning, safety connect emergency S.O.S and rear child safety locks. Fabricated in fine form. Sweeping amount of personal space to be had inside. Be the talk of the town when you roll down the street in this beautiful-looking 2010 Lexus GX 460. With plenty of passenger room, you won't have to worry about being cramped when it's more than just you in the SUV.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9A5002650
Stock: P4448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,995$3,808 Below Market
Prestige Lexus of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
GX 460 trim. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS, CONVENIENCE PKG, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REMOTE ENGINE STARTER, COMFORT PLUS PKG KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats Lexus GX 460 with SATIN CASHMERE METALLIC exterior and ECRU interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, COMFORT PLUS PKG semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, wood/leather trimmed steering wheel & shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior air filter, smog sensor, automatic recirculation mode, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS adaptive front lighting system (AFS), CONVENIENCE PKG electrochromic pwr-folding outside mirrors, intuitive parking assist, REMOTE ENGINE STARTER. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS RAVE: "Despite its rugged, truck-based architecture, the 2010 Lexus GX 460 is not only very capable off road MORE ABOUT US: Welcome to Prestige Lexus of Ramsey! We are an authorized Lexus dealer located in northern New Jersey that has served the greater New York region for over 20 years. Our dealership offers a tremendous selection of new Lexus models and over 100 hand-picked, Lexus Certified vehicles that are reconditioned to the highest standards. At Prestige Lexus of Ramsey, owning or leasing a new vehicle is easier and more affordable than you ever imagined. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX6A5013394
Stock: L7387TV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 113,218 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,692$3,322 Below Market
Elite Imports - West Chester / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX3A5001686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,995$344 Below Market
Thompson Lexus - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
Less than 95k Miles* Just Arrived* ATTENTION!!! Lexus has outdone itself with this smooth SUV!! 4 Wheel Drive* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, wireless phone connectivity, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX2A5013601
Stock: 6902L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 100,874 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,931$1,492 Below Market
Black Buick GMC - Statesville / North Carolina
Plus Tax, Tag and 799 Admin Fee. Plus 750 First Place Finish. Must finance with GM financial . Must qualify for all rebates. All Rebates to Dealer. See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2A5009309
Stock: 009309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-04-2019
- 133,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,998$1,404 Below Market
Herb Chambers Lexus of Hingham - Hingham / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lexus GX 460 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. In addition, replaced rear bake pads and rotors, drilled out broken plate screws, performed wheel balance, replaced right rear shock absorber, replaced wiper blades, replaced inner and outter tie rod ends. A total value of $2835. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports Stocks, COMFORT PLUS PKG semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, wood/leather trimmed steering wheel shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior air filter, smog sensor, automatic recirculation mode, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS adaptive front lighting system (AFS), CONVENIENCE PKG electrochromic pwr-folding outside mirrors, intuitive parking assist, REMOTE ENGINE STARTER, ROOF RACK CROSSBARS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. AutoCheck One Owner CARFAX 1-Owner VEHICLE REVIEWS 'Despite its rugged, truck-based architecture, the 2010 Lexus GX 460 is not only very capable off road, but manages to coddle its occupants on pavement as well.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9A5008996
Stock: HP2215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 108,462 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,900$1,557 Below Market
Alex Auto Sales - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX1A5000388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2010 Lexus GX 46019,990 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,900
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2010 Lexus GX 460 4dr features a 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is 01G1 with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, Bucket Seats,Floor Mats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9A5003328
Stock: N28319A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-15-2012
- 106,732 miles
$21,998
CarMax Gulf Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0A5007283
Stock: 19250555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,993
Thompson Lexus Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
Want to feel like you've won the lottery? This 4DR 4WD will give you just the feeling you want, but the only thing your long lost relatives will be after is a ride.. 4 Wheel Drive*** Gets Great Gas Mileage: 20 MPG Hwy... Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! All smiles! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, wireless phone connectivity, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0A5016405
Stock: W784L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 124,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,988
Sewell Lexus of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX6A5007347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,937 miles
$19,795
WBM of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX8A5006740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,998
Choice Auto N' Truck - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FXXA5003477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
