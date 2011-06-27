Estimated values
2005 Nissan Sentra 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,358
|$1,922
|$2,228
|Clean
|$1,217
|$1,727
|$2,004
|Average
|$935
|$1,337
|$1,556
|Rough
|$652
|$948
|$1,107
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,779
|$2,590
|$3,028
|Clean
|$1,594
|$2,327
|$2,723
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,802
|$2,114
|Rough
|$855
|$1,277
|$1,504
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,692
|$2,233
|$2,526
|Clean
|$1,516
|$2,006
|$2,272
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,554
|$1,763
|Rough
|$813
|$1,101
|$1,255
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,169
|$2,503
|Clean
|$1,392
|$1,949
|$2,251
|Average
|$1,069
|$1,509
|$1,747
|Rough
|$746
|$1,069
|$1,244
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,520
|$2,149
|$2,489
|Clean
|$1,362
|$1,931
|$2,239
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,496
|$1,738
|Rough
|$730
|$1,060
|$1,237
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Sentra 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$1,901
|$2,191
|Clean
|$1,225
|$1,708
|$1,971
|Average
|$941
|$1,323
|$1,530
|Rough
|$657
|$937
|$1,089