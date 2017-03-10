Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

206 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Lancer Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 206 listings
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    26,476 miles
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $1,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE

    16,838 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,998

    $3,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL

    19,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,574

    $1,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    16,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,787

    $1,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE

    13,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $15,990

    $268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE

    67,074 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,315

    $788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE

    26,210 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL

    19,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,000

    $730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    80,493 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL

    9,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,621

    $944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE

    12,399 miles

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE

    79,832 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,299

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE

    38,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,500

    $666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    47,566 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $11,748

    $1,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    38,090 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,195

    $762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE

    17,245 miles
    Good Deal

    $16,495

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    37,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,988

    $1,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    43,353 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,619

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Lancer searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 206 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
So far I am happy with the purchase
Justin Greer,10/03/2017
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I picked a black pearl sedan right off the semi truck's trailer. The first thing you may notice is the seats. Mitsubishi did nothing to the comfort of their seats on this one. I would not say they are uncomfortable, but it is something that you get used to. My biggest grip about this car (any other mitsubishi's) is the paint durability. I have a 2011 lancer as well and the paint just chips so easy from road debris. I recommend getting a touch up pen in your purchase. The car runs great (just as my 2011 with CVT) but mine is a 5 speed and the shifting sync must be out our not broken in yet. Shifting into gear sometimes can be sticky and be jammed completely. I will be making an appointment to see if the dealer can have a look just to be sure. Overall, I am happy with the car. I got a great deal on it and the manufacture warranty is crazy good.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Lancer
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Lancer info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.