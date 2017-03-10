Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me
206 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 26,476 miles
$11,999$1,996 Below Market
- 16,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,998$3,180 Below Market
- 19,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,574$1,620 Below Market
- 16,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,787$1,011 Below Market
- 13,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$15,990$268 Below Market
- 67,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,315$788 Below Market
- 26,210 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,991
- 19,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000$730 Below Market
- 80,493 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$666 Below Market
- 9,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,621$944 Below Market
- 12,399 miles
$14,995
- 79,832 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,299
- certified
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE38,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$666 Below Market
- 47,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,748$1,039 Below Market
- 38,090 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,195$762 Below Market
- 17,245 miles
$16,495$757 Below Market
- 37,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,988$1,101 Below Market
- 43,353 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,619
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Lancer searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating41 Review
Report abuse
Justin Greer,10/03/2017
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I picked a black pearl sedan right off the semi truck's trailer. The first thing you may notice is the seats. Mitsubishi did nothing to the comfort of their seats on this one. I would not say they are uncomfortable, but it is something that you get used to. My biggest grip about this car (any other mitsubishi's) is the paint durability. I have a 2011 lancer as well and the paint just chips so easy from road debris. I recommend getting a touch up pen in your purchase. The car runs great (just as my 2011 with CVT) but mine is a 5 speed and the shifting sync must be out our not broken in yet. Shifting into gear sometimes can be sticky and be jammed completely. I will be making an appointment to see if the dealer can have a look just to be sure. Overall, I am happy with the car. I got a great deal on it and the manufacture warranty is crazy good.
Related Mitsubishi Lancer info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Boca Raton FL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Oakland CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Brooklyn NY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Sacramento CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Denver CO
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Frederick MD
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Riverside CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Mountain View CA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Naperville IL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Salem OR
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2014 Lancaster PA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2015 Rockville MD
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2018 Corona CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.