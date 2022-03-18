What is the Grand Wagoneer?

Jeep had been without a large SUV for decades until just last year, when it resurrected the Wagoneer nameplate for a new vehicle that shares its underpinnings with the Ram 1500 pickup truck. The Jeep Wagoneer is the three-row workhorse that competes with the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Tahoe. Its Jeep Grand Wagoneer counterpart is loaded with convenience and tech features, and it goes head to head with the heavy hitters in the luxury class such as the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and Lexus LX 600. While it doesn't exactly measure up to these other luxury SUVs in its level of fit and finish, we do like the Grand Wagoneer's exceptionally roomy cabin and spicy performance.

Jeep isn't resting on its laurels when it comes to the 2023 Grand Wagoneer. All signs point to a long-wheelbase model being introduced sometime in the next couple of years to compete with the Escalade ESV and Navigator L. While this Jeep is already plenty spacious, a larger model will give the Grand Wagoneer more cargo room behind the third row. We've also heard rumors that Jeep will introduce the 4xe powertrain (a turbocharged four-cylinder plug-in hybrid) to the Grand Wagoneer lineup in the near future. It's possible that we could see the LWB body style and 4xe powertrain for the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.