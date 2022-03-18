Skip to main content
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $90,000
What to expect
  • A long-wheelbase variant is in the Grand Wagoneer's future
  • Jeep might offer the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain in the 2023 Grand Wagoneer
  • Part of the second Grand Wagoneer generation introduced for 2022
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 10 Colors
  • 4 Trims
2022 Grand Wagoneer
