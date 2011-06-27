  1. Home
Used 1993 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews

Awesome SUV

gunner, 09/26/2010
Bought my pf with 110,000 miles love everything about it from the well made leather heated seats to the 31 inch tires. I use my pf for hunting, fishing, and road trips. It has never let met down. It now has 322,000 miles on it with original engine and 5 speed transmission and still running strong with no oil usage. Getting 20 on long highway drives and 16 putting around the country side. I have a 85 toyota 4runner and truthfully would rather drive my pf.

awesome

chris maxie, 12/23/2009
I traded for this vehicle from a farmer in kentucky. It has oversized tires and salvage title but looks really cool. I am in late forties, retired white collar and out of character for me to own such a vehicle. It goes anywhere, I have achieved a much better mpg than your avg. We have a land rover, had tahoes... this ole truck better than any I have ever owned! It has provided me with a new liberating hobby I love to get muddy and love to drive the ole pathfinder!!! never leaves you stranded!

performance&quality

Roland, 07/10/2002
It's a light duty truck, safe, comfort and have many uses tha you can handle easyly. it's not also expensive.

Still Running

WI_winters, 09/24/2005
I've had my Pfinder since it was new. It now has 225K and has held up well considering its been subject to Wisc. winters. Mileage is still around 18mpg. Gas prices are making me think about selling, but I trust its reliability so much that I'm having trouble putting a "For Sale" sign on it.

Great 93 Pathfinder

Fausto Araujo, 08/17/2007
This is one of the best cars I have ever owned. I have been driving it for almost 14 years and it never gave me any big problem. It is amazing. It now has 180,000 miles and still runs great and I get the same fuel consumption as when it new. I wish I could keep it forever.

