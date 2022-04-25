What is the G70?

European brands have dominated the luxury sport sedan class for decades. Heck, BMW practically invented the segment with its 3 Series in the 1970s. Japanese brands mounted a challenge in the 1990s with Lexus, Infiniti and Acura, and now the Genesis brand from South Korea is applying pressure. Helping to lead that charge is the 2023 Genesis G70, the smallest and sportiest sedan in the lineup.

Last year, the G70 received a rather significant refreshening, with updated exterior and interior styling, a larger infotainment screen and new driver assist features. Sadly, the manual transmission was discontinued, but all of the G70's praiseworthy elements return. These include a potent V6 engine, sharp handling, a lot of features for the money, and a very generous warranty.

The Genesis G70 is a worthy alternative to other sporty sedans in the class, such as the Audi S4, BMW 3 Series and Lexus IS. With comparably sturdy build quality and similar performance, the more affordable G70 is an admirable choice with few downsides. Those include a cramped back seat and a thirsty engine.