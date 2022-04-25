Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Genesis G70
  4. 2023 Genesis G70

2023 Genesis G70

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $38,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the first G70 generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
ad labelAd
  • 10 Colors
  • 3 Trims
  • 4 Packages
BUILD & PRICEGenesis.com
ad labelAd
6 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Genesis G70
VIEW OFFERS
Genesis.com

Related 2023 Genesis G70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates